Derek Gee absolutely crushes the 2025 Canadian road nats

They came, they saw, they conquered. Israel – Premier Tech arrived at the 2025 national road championships with a stacked team—including Hugo Houle, Riley Pickrell, and Luke Valenti—and they smashed it. New ITT champion Michael Leonard (INEOS Grenadiers) did what he could, but ultimately it was a numbers game. Derek Gee took over and will now wear the elite national road champion’s jersey for the first time. Still, it’s great to see two of Canada’s top elite men wearing the maple leaf maillot on the WorldTour stage.

It was an rainy, epic day of racing and Gee took a huge win. The Ottawa rider has had a great spring–including a 4th at the Giro d’Italia. He and his IPT teammate, Hugo Houle–a stage winner at the Tour de France, dominated the race. It was an epic battle between Israel – Premier Tech and the rest of the peloton, and the ProTeam delivered. When the pros race against a mixed field, it’s not always easy as they are marked, however, with the tough parcours and brutal conditions, this wasn’t a problem. A brutal day, with worthy winners.

Speaking of the world stage, Rafael Carrier, after crashing in the TT on Friday, came back to win the junior women’s road race. Carrier, an outstanding multi-discipline rider, will join the Arkéa–B&B Hotels squad as a stagiaire this August.

