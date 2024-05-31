Derek Gee and Hugo Houle set for Sunday’s Critérium du Dauphiné

On Friday, Israel-Premier Tech released its line up for the 76th Critérium du Dauphiné, with Canada’s Derek Gee and Hugo Houle making the squad. One of two traditional Tour de France tune ups, the eight-stage Critérium du Dauphiné starts in Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule on Sunday. Does this hint at Gee and 2022 Tour stage winner Houle’s participation in la Grand Boucle?

We’re looking forward to what promises to be a thrilling week of racing at the @dauphine 👊 🔹 Former winners @chrisfroome and @jakob_fuglsang feature in the IPT line-up

🔹 First starts in the race for @DerekGee7 and @MasonHollyman #Dauphiné 🇫🇷 #YallaIPT pic.twitter.com/lf6qAHgI1J — Israel – Premier Tech (@IsraelPremTech) May 31, 2024

Houle has raced five Tours in a row, and this bodes well for his chances. Gee has had a difficult 2024, as he was out of action for five weeks in the early season with a broken collar bone suffered at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. Houle has 18 days raced this year, Gee 17.

It’s the first race for Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič since they crashed out of the Itzulia Basque Country on April 4, Roglič while leading the race.

The 76th Dauphiné features three consecutive Cat. 1 or HC-rated summit finishes to end the race. A 34.4-km rolling time trial will also test the riders.

Besides Evenepoel and Roglič, Sepp Kuss, Santiago Buitrago, David Gaudu, Mikel Landa, Juan Ayuso, Carlos Rodriguez and Roglič’s teammate Aleksandr Vlasov will all hone their Tour form in France.

Roglič took the title in 2022. The reigning champion Jonas Vingegaard will not be defending, and his participation in the Tour is still uncertain.

Next Sunday, Tom Pidcock, Egan Bernal, Enric Mas, João Almeida, Richard Carapaz and Mark Cavendish will take their Tour preparation at the Tour de Suisse.