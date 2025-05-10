Derek Gee back in the Giro d’Italia GC picture after strong time trial

Derek Gee is back in the Giro d’Italia GC top-10 conversation after a strong time trial on Saturday in Albania’s capital. Gee faltered on Friday’s final hill and was in 47th place, +1:07 of winner Mads Pedersen, after Stage 1, but 20th place on Saturday saw him rise to 36th overall. Primož Roglič came runner-up to young Brit Joshua Tarling on Stage 2, the Slovenian plucking the pink jersey from the shoulders of Pedersen.

The Course

Saturday’s 13.7-km profile was remarkably similar to the twice-as-long chrono from Luca to Pisa on May 20. In the middle of the out-and-back course was Cat. 4 Sauk, 1.5 km of 4.9 percent, the intermediate time taken at the top.

Ethan Hayter, fourth from last on GC overnight, was a favourite for the first chrono and he didn’t disappoint with 16:21. Would his residency in the hot seat be interminable? European time trial champion Eduardo Affini was 11 seconds faster at the intermediate check point and six seconds faster at the finish line.

When Canadian Hugo Houle got under way, Dan Hoole was up ahead tying Affini’s intermediate mark. Affini would hang on to the lead by two seconds. Midway through the field, Houle was 18th with 16:59.

Jay Vine was going great guns on the course, five seconds faster than Affini and Hoole at the checkpoint. Vine took over the lead by three seconds.

With Derek Gee on course, Joshua Tarling cracked Vine’s time, posting 16:07.

Gee hit the peak of the climb with the seventh-fastest time. He fought a headwind coming home, but almost caught his minute man Lorenzo Fortunato. He was in provisional 11th place, +0:29 of Tarling.

The three-minute gaps began as we got closer to the top of the GC. Roglič tied Mathias Vacek’s best intermediate time of 10:08. He swung into the headwind. Tarling hung on by a fraction of a second to become the youngest rider to ever win a Giro time trial. Along with pulling on pink, Roglič put 16 seconds into main rival Juan Ayuso.

Wout van Aert wore Pedersen’s purple points jersey, but he was on a bummer ride. Pedersen posted the 11th fastest intermediate time, fighting to keep pink, but he would fall a second short.

Sunday’s final stage in Albania starts and ends in Vlorë and features a sharp Cat. 2 climb cresting 37 km from the finish line.

2025 Giro d’Italia Stage 2

1) Joshua Tarling (Great Britain/Ineos) 16:07

2) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Red Bull) +0:01

3) Jay Vine (Australia/UAE-Emirates) +0:03

20) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +0:29

50) Hugo Houle (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +0:52

53) Nickolas Zukowsky (Canada/Q36.5) +0:54

2025 Giro d’Italia GC

1) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Red Bull) 3:52:32

2) Mads Pedersen (Denmark/Lidl-Trek) +0:01

3) Mathias Vacek (Czechia/Lidl-Trek) +0:05

36) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +1:25

93) Nickolas Zukowsky (Canada/Q36.5) +6:28

103) Hugo Houle (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +9:09