Derek Gee back in the mix at Tour of the Alps, teammate wins

Marco Frigo claimed his first professional win with a solo victory on Stage 3 of the Tour of the Alps, finishing in Innichen. The 25-year-old Italian broke away on the mountainous circuit and held off the chasers. Race leader Michael Storer stayed out of trouble and kept the jersey.

Riders tackled three major climbs — the Untermoi/Antermoia (8.8 km at 4.7 per cent), Furkelpass (7.7 km at 7.3 per cent), and Vierschachberg (5.9 km at 7.1 per cent) — before a flat 11-km run-in to the finish.

Unlike earlier stages, Wednesday saw aggressive racing from the start. A group of 21 riders, including Frigo, Lennard Kämna, Hugh Carthy, Alessandro De Marchi and others, broke away. Most were reeled in after the Furkelpass, but Frigo pressed on alone.

With Storer no longer chasing and Frigo posing no GC threat, the peloton eased off. His lead peaked at 3:30 with 25 km to go, though it shrank to just 19 seconds over a 17-man chase group near the end.

The sprint for the chase group was won by Jai Hindley (Red Bull–BORA–hansgrohe), followed by Gee. The result pushes the Canadian up to 15th overall, after a tough first day in Italy.

Thursday’s fourth stage — another hilly one, obvi — runs from Sillian to Obertilliach for a total of 162.7 km. The fifth and final stage finishes in Lienz and covers 112.2 km, with a tough 3-km climb in the closing kilometres.

“I remembered what happened at the Vuelta last year when he was second on stage 6 in the same situation – Ben O’Connor attacked from far and he went to the finish. I had good legs, of course, and it was good to race at my pace,” Frigo said after. “This is my first professional victory, I did it my way, solo, so I’m super happy.”

Gee continues to build for his big goal of the year, the Giro d’Italia. His directeur sportif, Oscar Guerrero said it’s good sign for the Canadian.

“Of course, it wasn’t just about Marco today. Derek showed that he is getting better each day, and we are all happy to see him finish third. We gave Matthew Riccitello a free card on the final climb, and he showed that he is climbing really well, too,” he said.