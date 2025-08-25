Derek Gee breaks silence on Israel – Premier Tech saga

Update: Israel – Premier Tech has responed with a comment. You can read it at the bottom of this story.

On Friday, the talk of pro cycling was that Derek Gee had reportedly left Israel – Premier Tech, following an Instagram post from the team.

The Canadian national champion had been slated to race the Tour de Pologne and the Vuelta a España but hasn’t competed since the national road championships earlier this summer.

On Friday, IPT released a statement saying that Gee’s legal team sent a letter of termination on August 9. The team, however, maintains that Gee’s contract is still valid through 2028. The full statement can be read below.

Derek Gee’s statement on the matter

Gee had not made a public statement until now. Canadian Cycling Magazine reached out to both Gee and his representatives for comment. However, at that time his agent replied, “We will not be able to comment on Derek Gee’s situation at this time.”

The 26-year-old signed a contract extension with Israel – Premier Tech in June 2023. That deal was intended to keep him with the team until the end of 2028. Gee rose to prominence with a breakout performance at the 2023 Giro d’Italia. He continued his momentum with a 9th-place finish at the 2024 Tour de France and 4th overall at the 2025 Giro.

A report from journalist Daniel Benson suggested that Gee was set to join Ineos – Grenadiers. The British team has not yet officially confirmed the signing.

In a post on X and Instagram, Gee confirmed he had sent the letter — citing certain issues that made it impossible for him to stay on the team. He did not specify the exact issues but added that it was false he had spoken to other teams, in accordance with UCI regulations.

Here is the Osgoode, Ont., rider’s full statement:

Canadian Cycling Magazine reached out to Israel – Premier Tech. In an email, a spokesperson said, “Israel – Premier Tech remains firm in its stance that Derek Gee’s contract with the team is valid. The situation is now in the hands of the UCI and legal representatives to resolve. No further comments can be made at this time.”