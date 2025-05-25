Derek Gee climbs over Primož Roglič into fifth on Giro GC

It was a lousy day for Primož Roglič in Sunday’s fifteenth stage of the Giro d’Italia, the Slovenian found out of a Cat. 2 climb. Derek Gee jumped over the 2023 champion into fifth on GC. Carlos Verona soloed away from a late breakaway to earn the biggest win of his career and Lidl-Trek’s sixth victory of the 108th edition. Mexican sensation Isaac del Toro retained the pink jersey before the last rest day.

The Course

After the tumult of Stage 14, Stage 15, the second-longest of the 108th edition, looked like it would be the setting for some heavy-duty GC action as riders who lost time and/or places in the GC on Saturday sought redemption. An enormous Cat. 1, Monte Grappa, started at Sunday’s midpoint and a long Cat. 2 led to a rolling plateau finish in Asiago.

Over the last four stages, Gee had finished in the top 10 thrice, rising from 12th to 6th on GC. How high could he go?

It was time for a colossal last-third-of-a-Grand-Tour breakaway. Thirty-five fugitives broke out early in the stage, with Canadian Hugo Houle in their ranks. Movistar’s Einer Rubio was too well placed on GC for the peloton to let the break get too loose.

The mob of escapees hit the foot of Monte Grappa with a 3:35 lead over the peloton, a trio just ahead. Mountains classification leader Lorenzo Fortunato burst out of the group and helped himself to more KOM points.

Back in the peloton, Egan Bernal attacked, drawing Richard Carapaz, del Toro, Thymen Arensman and Gee. Earlier, Gee had petted a stuffed fox for luck.

The del Toro-Gee group tipped over the top 20 seconds ahead of the Juan Ayuso-Roglič gang. After the descent into the valley it was all back together expect for Gee’s teammate Marco Frigo beating the drum ahead. A chase lit out after Frigo and a dozen riders were 3:00 clear by the Cat. 2 Dori climb.

Verona bolted on the others in the new breakaway. Ineos Grenadiers were the peloton’s locomotives. This 33 km to go, Verona was 4:00 ahead of the pink bunch with his breakmates a minute behind him. It looked good for a fugitive victory.

Neither Bernal nor Arensman could shake the other favourites. UAE-Emirates took over before EF Education-Easypost went to the front with intent. Fourth-place Richard Carapaz made a thrust met by del Toro, Ayuso, Gee and others, but not Roglič. Carapaz went again but couldn’t get rid of 10 other GC aces. Gee made his own move. Del Toro shut it down. At the crest of Dori, Roglič was a minute down on the del Toro-Gee assembly.

With Verona still beating on at the business end of the race, UAE-Emirates powered the pink jersey group. Dropping back from the breakaway, Frigo worked for Gee and Pello Bilbao worked for Antonio Tiberi and Damiano Caruso–it was time to rid themselves of Roglič once and for all.

Verona eluded his former breakmates, who in turn barely eluded the pink jersey group. Roglič finished almost 2:00 down.

Another rest day is due for the riders, and Monday is the last one of the 108th edition.

2025 Giro d’Italia Stage 15

1) Carlos Verona (Spain/Lidl-Trek) 5:15:41

2) Florian Stork (Germany/Tudor) +0:22

3) Christian Scaroni (Italy/XDS-Astana) +0:23

12) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +0:29

2025 Giro d’Italia GC

1) Isaac del Toro (Mexico/UAE-Emirates) 55:54:05

2) Simon Yates (Great Britain/Visma-Lease a Bike) +1:20

3) Juan Ayuso (Spain/UAE-Emirates) +1:26

5) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +2:54