Derek Gee goes in hard on Israel–Premier Tech split

National champion Derek Gee has publicly explained his decision to walk away from Israel–Premier Tech, confirming that his departure was rooted in safety concerns and personal convictions rather than financial motives.

“I terminated my contract with just cause, as is every person’s right when they are unable to continue performing their work under the existing circumstances,” Gee said in a statement released Thursday on X.

‘Irreparable relationship’

“This decision was not taken lightly—it followed an irreparable relationship with the team principal, as well as serious concerns related to racing for the team, both from a safety and personal-belief standpoint that weighed heavily on my conscience,” he added, outlining the factors that made staying untenable.

The Osgoode, Ont., rider has not raced since the Canadian road nationals back in June. He gave a letter of termination on Aug. 9. That meant he didn’t race the Tour de Pologne or La Vuelta a España—a major goal for him.

“I am now facing what I understand to be a damages claim said to exceed approximately 30 million euros—for doing nothing more than exercising my fundamental rights as a professional and a person,” Gee wrote.

Not about the money, says Gee

He stressed that money was never behind his choice to leave. “When human issues are involved, money becomes the headline; money was not the issue that led to my termination,” he said.

Israel–Premier Tech has confirmed it is contesting Gee’s exit. “Israel–Premier Tech firmly believes that Gee’s contract is valid until 2028 and is engaged in continued discussions with Gee’s representatives and the UCI to resolve the situation,” the team said in a previous statement.

According to the team, Gee had signed a five-year contract extension in 2023, and had been negotiating contract terms with management prior to the split.

The latest in a series of woes for IPT

Gee acknowledged the personal risk involved in walking away, noting that he is now without a team or protection if injured. Still, he insists it was necessary. “These are not the kind of numbers, or the kind of situation, any athlete expects when they dream of becoming a professional cyclist, and I believe it flies in the face of the very values that sport seeks to uphold,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ProTeam is facing all sorts of other problems. After multiple protests at the Vuelta, the team has been both uninvited and also withdrawn from a slew of Italian races—including the last big race of the year, Il Lombardia.

Furthermore, co-owner Sylvan Adams, Israeli-Canadian billionaire, will no longer be involved in the day-to-day operations of the team.

Although the state of Israel does not formally sponsor the team, it is registered there and has the name on its jersey. That will change in 2026—both the branding and the country of registration. The squad has faced pressure as well from its main sponsor, Premier Tech, and bike supplier, Factor.

Where IPT will be registered in 2026 is not known yet, but the team will once again be of WorldTour status. There is speculation the team could register here, but that is unconfirmed.