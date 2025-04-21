Derek Gee has rough start to the Tour of the Alps

Derek Gee began his last tune-up before the Giro d’Italia, 18 days away, with Monday’s first stage of the 2.Pro-rated Tour of the Alps. He couldn’t hang with the other GC contenders on an uphill finish and ceded 45 seconds to winner Giulio Ciccone. The five-stage race takes place in Austria’s Tyrol state and Italy’s Trentino and South Tyrol states.

The Course

The Tour of the Alps, once called the Giro del Trentino, got straight to the good stuff in Italy on Monday, placing a long Cat. 1 in the middle of the 148.5-km route, with a follow-up Cat. 2 of steeper grades and finally a two-step ascent to the finish in San Lorenzo Dorsino.

Teams have sent anything from five to seven riders. In Israel-Premier Tech’s sextet was a Canadian from the Academy, Luke Valenti. Valenti climbed off the bike near the end of the day.

Only three fugitives bothered to go for the gusto on Monday, arriving at the foot of 14.4-km, 6.2 percent Cat. 1 Campo Carlo Magno with a 3:45 lead on the peloton. Brit Finlay Pickering of Bahrain-Victorious was the first King of the Mountains on the road. A 30-km descent followed.

Cat. 2 Passo Durone was steeper than the Cat. 1. On its opening slopes, the escapees were corralled, Pickering the last to submit. The peloton was greatly streamlined by the cut and thrust on the Durone. Jefferson Cepeda summited first but was brought to heel by the start of the final two-step climb.

Polti-VisitMalta’s Mattia Bais took off in a solo bid for glory but he was overtaken with 2 km to go. Gee wasn’t among the riders chopping it up at the front. Ciccone made a strong push to take the day’s flowers–with trademark sunglasses toss–and the first leader’s jersey. Gee’s American teammate Matthew Riccitello came in 10th, +0:06.

Tuesday’s stage concludes with two circuits each containing a short, steep Cat. 3.

You can watch the Tour of the Alps at FloBikes.

Affiliate links present. Canadian Cycling Magazine may receive commissions.

2025 Tour of the Alps Stage 1

1) Giulio Ciccone (Italy/Lidl-Trek) 3:42:10

2) Felix Gall (Austria/Decathlon-AG2R) s.t.

3) Paul Seixas (France/Decathlon-AG2R) s.t.

24) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +0:35