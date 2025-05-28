Derek Gee: ‘I’m proud to be representing Canada at the Giro’

Another day is done for Derek Gee at the Giro. Isaac del Toro appeared vulnerable on Tuesday, but he delivered a powerful response the next day. On Wednesday, the pink jersey rider became just the second Mexican ever to win a stage at the Giro d’Italia, while also strengthening his grip on the general classification. Richard Carapaz moved ahead of Simon Yates to take over second place overall. Canada’s Derek Gee finished sixth on the stage and held firm in fourth place in the GC.

Before the stage, Gee was asked what he thought about the iconic Mortirolo climb during Stage 17. On Wednesday, the climb made its 17th Giro appearance, having first featured in 1990. In 1994, Marco Pantani famously surged ahead of past champions Indurain, Bugno, and Berzin en route to a stage win. A monument to Pantani now stands at bend 11, just after a grueling 20 per cent climb.

“I’m looking forward to Mortirolo, but I don’t think I’ll enjoy it,” Gee said. He admitted he was a bit tired from Tuesday—no surprise, given his strong ride and active role in animating the stage. Tuesday’s mountain stage kicked off the Giro’s final week with high drama despite early rain. Primož Roglič crashed out, and Juan Ayuso, sitting third overall, cracked. The GC contenders allowed a breakaway, with Christian Scaroni claiming the win and leading an all-Italian podium. Isaac del Toro held onto the pink jersey under intense pressure, maintaining a 26-second lead. Derek Gee impressed late, gaining time on Carapaz and finishing just 13 seconds back.

There are still more tough days ahead for the Canadian and the rest of the peloton. Stage 18 features a mid-stage climb and will likely suit a breakaway. However, Stages 19 and 20 offer nowhere to hide for the top GC riders. Both stages feature several climbs, including some especially nasty ones leading into the finale.

Lots can happen, so expect fireworks. Gee says he is grateful for all the support from Canadians and that he’s proud to be representing the flag at the Giro.

With files from Tony Cicero

