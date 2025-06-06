Derek Gee is now ranked as one of the top riders in the world

Osgoode, Ont.’s Derek Gee just finished an incredible Giro d’Italia, placing fourth overall. His spring was equally impressive: third at the Tour of the Alps, fourth overall at Tirreno–Adriatico, and winner of both the overall and mountains classifications at O Gran Camiño – The Historical Route. The latter was his first pro stage race.

It also means he’s climbed way, way up in the UCI points rankings.

UCI points operate on a rolling 52-week system, meaning that when a rider earns points—such as for winning a stage, one-day or placing well in the GC—those points remain on their ranking for exactly one year. After 52 weeks, the points drop off automatically. As a result, a rider’s ranking can decline even if they are performing well, simply because they may not be matching or surpassing the results they achieved during the same period the previous year. It also means the rankings are constantly changing.

Team UAE Emirates’ Tadej Pogačar, unsurprisingly, is world number one with a whopping 10,545 points. In second is Soudal–QuickStep’s double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel—with almost half as many points. Third is Mads Pedersen of Lidl–Trek, who also had a great Giro d’Italia, with four stage wins and the ciclamino jersey.

Gee earned 600 points for his Giro—but don’t forget, he also finished ninth at the 2024 Tour de France, which tacks on another 295. And all those top-10 stage finishes in Grand Tours rack up points too. Another big result from 2024, the Critérium du Dauphiné Libéré, earned him 325. But as mentioned, as of Sunday, those points will disappear.

As of Friday, Israel–Premier Tech is 16th overall in the world. Gee is just behind Lidl–Trek’s Giulio Ciccone and ahead of INEOS Grenadiers’ Filippo Ganna. He’s also ahead of riders like Tom Pidcock, (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) and Simon Yates of (Visma–Lease a Bike.)

Impressive stuff. You can check out the full rankings here.