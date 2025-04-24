Derek Gee leaps into Tour of the Alps podium position with great mountain ride

Thursday’s penultimate stage of the Tour of the Alps was a wet, wild one, with Derek Gee’s remarkable comeback from a disappointing opening day continuing, the Canadian bounding up 12 spots to third on the GC by coming second in Obertilliach, Austria. Race leader Michael Storer put up a hell of a fight but could not save his green leader’s jersey from going to stage winner Thymen Arensman, who was on the podium of March’s Paris-Nice.

The Race So Far

After Giulio Ciccone seized the first leader’s jersey along with the opening stage honours, Storer ripped the kit from the Italian’s shoulders the next day with a late attack triumph. On Wednesday, Derek Gee placed third behind victorious teammate Marco Frigo to jump up sixth spots in the GC to 15th. Australian Storer still led Ciccone and Paul Seixas by 41 seconds and Felix Gall and Jai Hindley by 45 seconds.

Thursday’s Course

As the race carried on in Austria, the penultimate stage held uncategorized climbs in the first half and two categorized ascents in the second half. Cat. 2 Anras Oberried was the steeper of the two. Cat. 1 Kartitscher Sattel peaked 7 km from the finish line in Obertilliach. It was another wet, cold stage.

There was an early breakaway of five riders but with 90 km to go, Gee was part of a bridging move that absorbed the break. This foray was brought back but Gee went again with Ineos Dutchman Arensman and a couple of others. Two chaps made their way over, and one of these was another Dutchman, Koen Bouwman. Arensman spurted away and Gee and Bouwman made up the closest chase.

On Anras Oberried Gee dropped Bouwman. Arensman, 12th place at the beginning of the day, tipped over nearly a minute in front of the Canadian. Meanwhile, two minutes behind Gee, Storer, increasingly worried about Arensman’s gap, distanced Ciccone, Seixas, Gall and Hindley.

There was an uncategorized climb between the Cat. 2 and Cat. 1 and here Gee began to make inroads on Arensman’s lead.

Kartitscher Sattel saw Arensman successfully hold off Gee. The Canadian began to drift backward and Storer almost reeled him in. The final 7 km after the peak was frantic as Arensman and Storer did battle seperated by nearly a kilometer. Arensman leads Storer by 11 seconds. Gee’s gap back to fourth place Ciccone is 1:02.

Friday’s conclusion positions the crest of the 3.1-km, 12.3 percent Stronach climb 4 km from the finish line.

2025 Tour of the Alps Stage 4

1) Thymen Arensman (The Netherlands/Ineos) 4:17:04

2) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +1:16

3) Michael Storer (Australia/Tudor) +1:23

2025 Tour of the Alps GC

1) Thymen Arensman (The Netherlands/Ineos) 16:47:43

2) Michael Storer (Australia/Tudor) +0:11

3) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +2:15