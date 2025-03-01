Derek Gee pads O Gran Camiño lead on penultimate stage

The day after Derek Gee proved the fastest in the O Gran Camiño’s time trial and nicked the lead from Magnus Cort, the Canadian defended his yellow jersey with aplomb, dropping his GC rivals and sprinting to second place on Saturday’s penultimate stage. Gee now leads Davide Piganzoli by 37 seconds before Sunday’s gravelly conclusion.

The Course

The penultimate stage was 137 km with a rippling first half and four classified climbs in the second half. The latter two were the most important, Cat. 1, two-step Alto a Pitinidoira led to Cat. 3 Alto do Cebreiro, the finish line just past the Cebreiro’s peak.

#OGC25 – Stage 4🚩 A Pobra do Brollón🏁 O Cebreiro🚴🏻‍♂️ 137 Km ☀ Weather: Clear sky🌡️ 7°C (app 5°C, min -4°C – max 7°C)☁️ Clou.: 3%, vis.: 100%💧 Hum.: 59%🌪️ Wind: 7.1 km/h NE (max: 12.7 km/h NNE)Route: https://www.la-flamme-rouge.eu/maps/viewtrack/594958 — La Flamme Rouge (@la-flamme-rouge.eu) 2025-03-01T09:10:17.000Z

Magnus Cort took back three seconds of Gee’s lead in an early bonus sprint. On the second of the four climbs, Gee’s Israel-Premier Tech team worked to pin back the day’s breakaway and absorb its stragglers. Five fugitives started up Alto a Pitinidoira with a 20-second lead. Gee still had three teammates with him at the foot, but by the time the breakaway came back, the Canadian was by himself. Gee pulled on the second half of the climb, cracking Cort and many others.

With only Guatemalan Sergio Geovani Chumil for company, Gee took maximum points at the top and carried on up the final ascent with the Burgos Burpellet BH rider on his wheel. Third place Piganzoli and Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda were the closest chasers, the Italian looking to jump over Cort in the GC.

After all that work, Gee still had the legs to contest for the win and the Canadian-Guatemalan scrap went the way of the Central American.



2025 O Gran Camiño Stage 4

1) Sergio Geovani Chumil Guatemala/Burgos Burpellet BH) 3:42:27

2) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) s.t.

3) Davide Piganzoli (Italy/Polti-VisitMalta) +0:18



2025 O Gran Camiño GC

1) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) 11:37:33

2) Davide Piganzoli (Italy/Polti-VisitMalta) +0:17

3) Magnus Cort (Denmark/Uno-X) +0:49