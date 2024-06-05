Derek Gee powers to sixth place in Critérium du Dauphiné time trial, now fourth on GC

Remco Evenepoel made a statement in Wednesday’s time trial midway point of the 76th Critérium du Dauphiné, smashing the route, taking the lead from Canadian Derek Gee and putting his Tour de France rivals on notice. One of those rivals, Primož Roglič, is closest to Evenepoel at the top of overall standings, 33 seconds adrift. Gee was no slouch in defense of his yellow jersey, placing sixth and only sifting down to fourth on GC.

The Course

Wednesday’s fare was a gently rolling 34.4-km chrono from Saint-Germain-Laval to Neulise, with a little more climbing in the final 12 km. The time checks were at Kilometres 10 and 24.9.

On today’s menu! 🍴 🥖 34,4 kilometers against the clock

🥖 +/- 414 altitude meters

🥖 First rider starts at 13:46 (CET)

🥖 Last rider, Derek Gee, starts at 16:14 (CET)#Dauphiné 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/q0z3qbLXEq — Domestique (@Domestique___) June 5, 2024

After his famous victory on Tuesday, Derek Gee was in yellow and would start last.

As expected, British champion Joshua Tarling, fourth from last at the beginning of the day, rolled hot, catching the three fellows in front of him and settling onto the hot seat for a long stint with 42:06.

Hugo Houle slotted into provisional 11th with 46:35. He was 70th at the end of the day.

Much was expected of world time trial champion Remco Evenepoel, one of 38 riders 13 seconds behind Gee.

Evenepoel eclipsed Tarling’s Time Check 1 fast mark by two seconds, but fell behind at Time Check 2. However, by the time he finished in Neulise, he had cracked the Brit’s time, 41:49 the new best marker.

Primož Roglič improved from 8th best time at the first intermediate check to 3rd by the second; he came in 39 seconds in arrears of Evenepoel.

Gee was 14th at Time Check 1, 8th at Check 2 and crossed the line in sixth place, +1:24 of the Belgian, to keep in the top-4.

Thursday’s route looks like one for the breakaway.



2024 Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 4

1) Remco Evenepoel (Belgium/Soudal-Quick Step) 41:49

2) Joshua Tarling (Great Britain/Ineos) +0:17

3) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Bora-Hansgrohe) +0:39

6) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +1:24

70) Hugo Houle (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +4;46

2024 Critérium du Dauphiné GC

1) Remco Evenepoel (Belgium/Soudal-Quick Step) 12:27:22

2) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Bora-Hansgrohe) +0:33

3) Matteo Jorgenson (USA/Visma-Lease a Bike) +1:04

4) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +1:11

97) Hugo Houle (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +20:42