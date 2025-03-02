Derek Gee secures first career stage race title at O Gran Camiño

On March 2, 2024, Derek Gee had just broken his collarbone at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, but on Sunday the Canadian secured his first career stage race title, raising the O Gran Camiño trophy in Santiago de Compostela, Spain. In 2022 teammate and compatriot Michael Woods led the race after winning a stage and ultimately placed runner-up.



The Course

Sunday’s conclusion was a demanding one, the longest stage of the race with two circuits each containing a categorized climb and three sectors of gravel. There was a rise to the finish line in Santiago de Compostela.

#OGC25 – Stage 5🚩 Betanzos🏁 Santiago de Compostela🚴🏻‍♂️ 166.5 Km ☁ Weather: Scattered clouds🌡️ 10°C (app 8°C, min 3°C – max 12°C)☁️ Clou.: 34%, vis.: 100%💧 Hum.: 54%🌪️ Wind: 14.4 km/h NNE (max: 15.6 km/h NE)Route: https://www.la-flamme-rouge.eu/maps/viewtrack/594963 — La Flamme Rouge (@la-flamme-rouge.eu) 2025-03-02T08:29:59.000Z

Heading into the second circuit, an octet of breakaways laboured to stay away. Heading towards the Alto de Lampai (5.2 km of 5.4 percent), Soudal-QuickStep started to whip the peloton in pursuit. The fugitive group splintered on the ascent as Uno-X assumed the pace making in the main bunch.

With the escape group dispatched, Israel-Premier Tech led onto the gravel of Sector San Martiño.

When Luca Paletti attacked on the next gravel sector, it triggered more moves that Gee coverered. Third place Magnus Cort got involved and soon around 30 riders were chopping it up in the final 10 km.

Cort burst from the bunch and scored a hat trick of stage victories.

Gee’s next race will be Tirreno-Adriatico from March 10-16.



2025 O Gran Camiño Stage 5

1) Magnus Cort (Denmark/Uno-X) 3:43:52

2) Carlos Canal (Spain/Movistar) +0:01

3) Giovanni Lonardi (Italy/Polti-VisitMalta) s.t.

24) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +0:05

2025 O Gran Camiño Final GC

1) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) 15:21:23

2) Davide Piganzoli (Italy/Polti-VisitMalta) +0:35

3) Magnus Cort (Denmark/Uno-X) +0:38