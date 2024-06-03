Derek Gee sixth at the Critérium du Dauphiné after Stage 2

Monday’s second stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné was the first uphill finish, an appetizer of the three consecutive summit finishes that will end the race. Magnus Cort scored a big victory for Uno-X, edging out Primož Roglič to take the race lead. Derek Gee was active on the final hill, placing 20th and moving up to 6th in the GC.

The Course

Four categorized climbs were set over 142 km from Gannat to the top of curiously uncategorized Col de la Loge. But the final 24 km formed the sting in the tail. Two categorized ascents were in those 24 km: Cat. 2 Côte de Saint-Georges-en-Couzan and Cat. 3 Col de la Croix de Ladret. But Col de la Loge was the uphill finish.

Day two of the #Dauphine brings the first summit finish of the race, on Col de la Loge, so we should see some gaps being made between the GC contenders. pic.twitter.com/WjYwJrPxnU — Soudal Quick-Step Pro Cycling Team (@soudalquickstep) June 3, 2024

Sunday’s opening stage was so sprint-oriented that only two riders could be tempted into a breakaway, but on Monday a quintet decided to try its luck. Mathis Le Berre was back at it for the second day in a row, hoping to snag the KOM jersey that eluded him on Sunday. Le Berre achieved his goal atop Cat. 2 Col Saint-Thomas, where his breakaway had a 4:00 lead. Bora-Hansgrohe drove the peloton.

With Israel-Premier Tech and Groupama-FDJ’s aid, the field began to yank the quintet gradually closer as the final 24 km loomed. But when Côte de Saint-Georges-en-Couzan started, the break’s advantage was still 2:45. Le Berre crested the Cat. 2 first.

On Col de la Croix de Ladret there was only one fugitive left out front with 1.2 km to climb. Just after its peak, with more ascending to come, Stage 1 winner and yellow jersey Mads Pedersen was dropped.

Soon after Pedersen’s capitulation, Derek Gee tried a dig.

The last escapee standing, Bruno Amirail, hit the red flag just ahead of the Bora-Hansgrohe-led peloton. Uno-X took over.

Amirail came to heel as Magnus Cort attacked, Primož Roglič trying to come around but unable to.



2024 Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 2

1) Magnus Cort (Denmark/Uno-X) 3:21:42

2) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Bora-Hansgrohe) s.t.

3) Matteo Jorgenson (U.S.A./Visma-Lease a Bike) s.t.

20) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) s.t.

142) Hugo Houle (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +14:38

2024 Critérium du Dauphiné GC

1) Magnus Cort (Denmark/Uno-X) 7:23:02

2) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Bora-Hansgrohe) +0:04

3) Matteo Jorgenson (U.S.A./Visma-Lease a Bike) +0:06

6) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +0:10