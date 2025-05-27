Derek Gee springs up to 4th on wild Giro queen stage in the mountains

Derek Gee has moved up on GC every day of the 108th Giro d’Italia since Stage 12, and on Stage 16 he bounced up to fourth, one spot from the podium, after earning fifth place on a wild queen stage. Tuesday’s beginning of the Giro’s final week was a humdinger in the mountains, hampered in its first half by rain. Primoz Roglič crashed out and third place Juan Ayuso imploded. The GC favourites conceded the day’s victory, which went to fugitive Christian Scaroni, who headed up an all-Italian podium. Pink jersey Isaac del Toro was under a lot of pressure, but held fast by 26 seconds.

The Situation Going into the Final Week

The GC was very tight, with 1:26 separating the pink jersey from third. Gee was behind fourth place Richard Carapaz and had two Italian Bahrain-Victorious riders breathing down his neck: Damiano Caruso a second in arrears and cat-killing villain Antonio Tiberi looming nearby. A minute stood between Gee and tenth place Primoz Roglič, Ineos duo Egan Bernal and Thymen Arensman occupying the eighth and ninth spots.

1) Isaac del Toro (Mexico/UAE-Emirates) 55:54:05

2) Simon Yates (Great Britain/Visma-Lease a Bike) +1:20

3) Juan Ayuso (Spain/UAE-Emirates) +1:26

4) Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/EF Education-Easypost) +2:07

5) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +2:54

6) Damiano Caruso (Italy/Bahrain-Victorious) +2:55

7) Antonio Tiberi (Italy/Bahrain-Victorious) +3:02

The Course

It was a huge day in the mountains. Cat. 2 Carbonare and Cat. 1 Candriai were the warmup ascents. A tough Cat. 1 duo hosted the conclusion. Santa Barbara would spur attacks at 12.6 km of 8.3 percent. The summit finish of Passo di San Valentino was 18.1 km of 6.2 percent, with steeper grades in its second half. Conditions were foul.

A gargantuan breakaway formed on the first climb, a large chase containing mountains classification leader Lorenzo Fortunato joining an earlier fugitive sextet based around Wout van Aert. Fortunato took maximum KOM points on the Cat. 2 6:15 ahead of the peloton. Even though there were three more mountains to face, it looked like the escapees would have their day.

One of the breakaway riders, Joshua Tarling, had crashed out of the race before the climb, and when another of its number, Alessio Martinelli, went down in a corner and slid under a barrier into a ditch, it was time to tip-toe. Martinelli also had to abandon.

Just before the Cat. 1 Candriai kicked up, Roglič and Carapaz went down in the pink jersey group. Roglič abandoned his fifth Grand Tour.

As Ineos pulled along the peloton, Fortunato ballooned his KOM lead atop Candriai. Two Cat. 1’s remained. Finally, the sun came out and the riders shed layers. Bernal crashed in a lull in the action.

Santa Barbara, the penultimate climb, was the toughest ascent of the day at 12.6 km averaging 8.3 percent. The van Aert-Fortunato escape was nearly 9:00 clear of the peloton when the road rose skyward. To no one’s surprise, the breakaway split in two, with Fortunato and Pello Bilbao in Group 1. Under EF Education-Easypost and Ineos’ impetus, riders started dropping off the back of the peloton.

Juan Ayuso was distanced. Arensman went backward too. They were three minutes in arrears of del Toro at the peak of Santa Barbara.

Bernal was the next to drop away from the pink jersey gang but he rejoined before the crest. Up ahead, Fortunato struck again.

Passo di San Valentino

The time gaps suggested that Tuesday’s winner was in the Bilbao-Fortunato Septet. Swiss Yannis Voisard tried to improve his chances by establishing a gap before it started, but Fortunato, Scaroni and Jefferson Cepeda caught and dumped him. Van Aert joined Simon Yates and the pink jersey group to yank it up the incline and momentarily rid the gang of Simon’s twin Adam.

XDS-Astana teammates Fortunato and Scaroni gave Cepeda the slip. In the favourites group, Simon attacked, del Toro and Carapaz grabbing his wheel. Gee brought a couple of riders over.

Carapaz made a huge attack to which the other three didn’t respond. Gee, thinking about the podium, finally made a move and the others had to pick up the challenge, but the Canadian was gone. Del Toro couldn’t hold onto Simon Yates and Michael Storer. The pink jersey had to chase with Bernal on his six.

The two Astana riders embraced, and Scaroni, who was third on Sunday, broke the Giro’s longest streak without an Italian stage winner: 17 stages.

Gee was only 13 seconds back of Carapaz at the line.

The legendary Passo del Mortirolo distinguishes Wednesday’s 17th stage, and a short, steep Cat. 3 peaks 10 km from the finish line in Bormio.



2025 Giro d’Italia Stage 16

1) Christian Scaroni (Italy/XDS-Astana) 5:35:05

2) Lorenzo Fortunato (Italy/XDS-Astana) s.t.

3) Giulio Pellizzari (Italy/Red Bull) +0:55

5) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +1:23

2025 Giro d’Italia GC

1) Isaac del Toro (Mexico/UAE-Emirates) 61:31:56

2) Simon Yates (Great Britain/Visma-Lease a Bike) +0:26

3) Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/EF Education-Easypost) +0:31

4) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +1:31