Derek Gee to race Tour of the Alps in preparation for Giro d’Italia

Derek Gee’s lead up race for the Giro d’Italia in May will be the 2.Pro-rated Tour of the Alps from April 21 to 25. The race takes place in Austria’s Tyrol state and Italy’s Trentino and South Tyrol states.

Gee comes off a hot early spring, having won a time trial and the GC of 2.1-rated O Gran Camiño before placing fourth in Tirreno-Adriatico.

His second Giro follows ninth in last year’s Tour de France and a memorable 2023 Giro where he announced himself to the world in grand fashion. Gee came runner-up four times and fourth twice while winning the combativity award.

All five Tour of the Alps stages are mountainous, although only Stage 1 has anything resembling a summit finish. The final climb of the race is a 3-km, 12.1 percent Cat. 1 cresting 10 km from the finish in Lienz.

Several GC top-10 riders from last year return, including winner Juanpe Lopez of Lidl-Trek, notorious cat killer Antonio Tiberi, Michael Storer, Romain Bardet and Davide Piganzoli. Other riders in the mix will be Lopez’s teammate Giulio Ciccone, Ineos’ Thymen Arensman and Red Bull man Jai Hindley, who finished just below Gee in Tirreno-Adriatico.

Gee’s teammate and compatriot Hugo Houle will also race the Tour of the Alps.

You can watch the Tour of the Alps at FloBikes.