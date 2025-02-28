Derek Gee wins time trial at O Gran Camiño to seize race lead

Having come 10th on Thursday’s uphill finish in the 2.1-rated Spanish stage race O Gran Camiño’s second stage, Derek Gee nailed Friday’s 15.6-km time trial, taking the victory and ripping the yellow leader’s jersey from two-stage winner Magnus Cort. Gee joins Michael Woods as Canadians with O Gran Camino stage triumphs and race leads. Gee won a stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné last year to become the second Canadian to lead the race, ultimately finishing on the podium. Gee’s teammate and compatriot Hugo Houle was ninth on Friday.

The Course

The short chrono’s main feature was Cat. 3 Alto de Sabadelle in the first half of the route. A downhill led to the finish in Pereiro de Aguiar.

#OGC25 – Stage 3🚩 Ourense🏁 O Pereiro de Aguiar🚴🏻‍♂️ 15.5 Km ITT☁ Weather: Overcast clouds🌡️ 14°C (app 14°C, min 6°C – max 15°C)☁️ Clou.: 100%, vis.: 100%💧 Hum.: 73%🌪️ Wind: 3.5 km/h NW (max: 5.7 km/h NNE)Route: https://www.la-flamme-rouge.eu/maps/viewtrack/594937 — La Flamme Rouge (@la-flamme-rouge.eu) 2025-02-28T08:08:36.000Z

Houle was in the hot seat for a while with 24:01, 14 seconds faster than Frederico Savino.

When Gee got a head full of steam going, he broke Davide Piganzoli’s best intermediate time at the top of Alto de Sabadelle with 14:32.

Gee having cracked Davide Piganzoli’s 23:34 at the finish, Cort was still on course, tapping his watch as it he wanted a time check. The Uno-X Dane led Gee by 20 seconds at the beginning of the day, but he was 24 seconds slower in the time trial.

Saturday’s latter half is very hilly and Gee’s five-second gap over Cort is precarious.

2025 O Gran Camiño Stage 3

1) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) 23:17

2) Davide Piganzoli (Italy/Polti-VisitMalta) +0:16

3) Maxime Decomble (France/Equipe continentale Groupama-FDJ) +0:20

9) Hugo Houle (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +0:43



2025 O Gran Camiño GC

1) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) 7:55:11

2) Magnus Cort (Denmark/Uno-X) +0:05

3) Davide Piganzoli (Italy/Polti-VisitMalta) +0:17