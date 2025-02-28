Derek Gee’s seriously impressive numbers from his TT win

Derek Gee dominated Friday’s 15.6-km time trial at the O Gran Camino, claiming victory and seizing the yellow leader’s jersey from two-stage winner Magnus Cort. And boy oh boy, did he crank out some watts. Gee, who won a Critérium du Dauphiné stage last year and finished on the podium, also saw teammate Hugo Houle take ninth. Houle briefly held the hot seat with a time of 24:01, 14 seconds faster than Frederico Savino.

Gee set the best intermediate time at Alto de Sabadelle with 14:32, surpassing Davide Piganzoli’s 23:34 finish. While Cort had a 20-second advantage over Gee to start the day, he finished 24 seconds slower.

The time trial’s key feature was the Category 3 climb of Alto de Sabadelle, followed by a downhill finish in Pereiro de Aguiar. His final average speed was just under 40 km/h, which is equally impressive as the first half of the course was uphill. Once the course flattened out, he was barely averaging 32 km/h.

His numbers were very impressive. For the 23-minute effort, he held 427 W. If you look at his power curve, from the first minute to the twentieth, there was practically no power decrease. Although it’s unclear what his current weight is—anywhere between 72 and 76 kg—that would mean his output was 6 to 6.2 w/kg.

There are two more stages left of the O Gran Camiño – The Historical Route.

Stage 4 is from A Pobra do Brollón to O Cebreiro for a total of 137.1 km. It’s a lumpy day in the saddle with three tough climbs and a very difficult summit finish. The fifth and final stage, Betanzos to Santiago de Compostela, is 159.87 km and is also littered with hills. Right now, Gee has five seconds on Cort, so he will need to be vigilant. However, we’ve seen his climbing skills at the Tour and Dauphiné, so it will be interesting to see if he can hold onto the lead.

