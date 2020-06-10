Despite backlash Trek will not divest from police forces

A few days ago, bike retailer Fuji chose to cut ties with North American police forces and suspend sales of police bikes in response to its bikes being used in violent police tactics.

“In the last week, we have seen our bicycles used in violent tactics that we did not intend or design them to be used for,” said Fuji. “In an effort to work towards real change, Bike Co. the North American distributor of Fuji Bikes, is suspending the sale of police bikes.”

Trek’s police bikes

One of the biggest police bike suppliers, Trek, has recently come under fire for not taking similar action to Fuji. Protesters across America have posted photos and videos of police officers using Trek bikes as weapons.

Protestors across America have posted photos and videos of police officers using Trek bikes as weapons.



NYPD officers have been documented using bikes as weapons against protesters.

While Trek released a statement addressing the death of George Floyd, the company made no mention of the police bikes it continues to sell. Protestors have called on the brand to halt sales of the police bikes and speak out against the way they are being used.

Eight Trek ambassadors penned an open letter to the company bosses, calling on them to end the support of police departments in the U.S. and to fund and support the Black Lives Matter movement.

The ambassadors, members of the Trek Women’s Advocates schemes, said: “A public stance is not enough. We need immediate action to make cycling more welcoming to people of colour. Representation matters. The majority of Trek’s leadership is white. There are zero nonwhite professional athletes on our teams. This isn’t a mistake, this isn’t an oversight, it’s a product of a culture that has mistreated and violently oppressed people of colour for centuries.”

A change.org petition with almost 5,000 signatures singles out Trek, and is also calling for the cycling industry to divest from police contracts. “If we promote bikes as tools of freedom that give riders agency through mobility, and empowerment through human powered transit, we must recognize the hypocrisy in supplying police tools to an institution that regularly acts against peaceful protest and employs racist policing,” says the petition.

Trek will continue to sell police bikes

On June 10, Trek released a statement outlining its plan of action to work towards racial equality. The company pledged to create 1,000 cycling industry jobs for people of colour, bring stores to under-serviced communities, create a community investment fund and work on diversity and inclusivity in competitive cycling and company culture.

In a separate statement the company addressed the misuse of police bikes but stated that it will continue to sell bikes to police forces.

“Recently we have seen photos and video of Trek bikes that have been used by police in ways that are abhorrent and vastly different from their intended use,” said the company. “For over 25 years, we have seen police on bikes, out of cruisers and offices, building relationships in the neighborhoods they serve.

“The past two weeks has turned the view of police on bikes from a community asset to a liability. A positive outcome of the recent protests is that we are starting to see real police reform being discussed at local and national levels. We believe bikes can play a positive role by continuing to get officers out of cars and armored trucks and into the community where trust can be built.”