Despite cyclists winning Charter challenge, Ontario moves ahead with bike lane compromise

he Ontario government is pressing ahead with a plan to restore a lane of vehicle traffic on a short section of Bloor Street West in Toronto while keeping the existing bike lanes. The $750,000 project is expected to begin on or shortly after Oct. 20, even as a legal challenge over the province’s bike lane law continues.

“The city of Toronto did not look at ways to accommodate vehicle lanes in the original planning,” Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said to CP.

“Here’s a great example of where we know that both vehicle lanes can be reinstated on both sides of the street. While also maintaining a bicycle lane. So where that can be accomplished, which is consistent with the court’s ruling, we’re going to move forward.”

The ongoing saga

In July, an Ontario Superior Court judge ruled that the provincial law allowing the removal of bike lanes on three Toronto streets is unconstitutional. The government has appealed, and the Court of Appeal for Ontario is scheduled to hear the case in January.

Sarkaria said the Bloor Street West section, between Resurrection Road and Clissold Road, will retain the bike lanes. “While it might be a shorter portion, it’s consistent with the ruling of the court. I’d love to do the entire stretch, but we’re continuing to work through the legal system on that.” He added that the bike lanes will include barrier curbs and bollards. This section has long been contentious for motorists, with several heated debates.

Premier Doug Ford has criticized the ruling on his bike lane law, calling it “ridiculous.” The premier has said bike lanes can cause gridlock when a vehicle lane is removed. He has repeatedly stated he supports cycling lanes on secondary roads rather than major arteries.

The bill that started it all

The bike lane saga has been going on for some time. Back in November of 2024. Bill 212 was passed in Ontario, giving the province authority to restore vehicle lanes on Bloor Street West, Yonge Street, and University Avenue — drawing criticism from cycling advocates.

It known as the “Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act, 2024,” the law also requires municipalities to obtain provincial approval before converting vehicle lanes into bike lanes.

After that, several legal challenges followed.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow welcomed the compromise. “The best solution is when we work – different levels of government – co-operatively, so we can find the best solution,” she said to CP.

Michael Longfield of Cycle Toronto, which brought the court challenge, said the plan is positive for cyclists but may not work for all streets targeted by the provincial law. “If the province intends to keep the separated and protected nature of the bike lanes, I think it’s definitely a win for us, and it’s a win for our case,” he said.

Meanwhile, bike lane debates continue across the country. Cycling infrastructure in Vancouver, Edmonton, and even Montreal continue to be under scrutiny by some.