Despite new rules, this Ontario city races ahead with bike lanes

The Region of Waterloo is pressing forward with a plan to expand its cycling infrastructure, despite the province’s new legislation. The current roads involved are three-lane, one-way routes into Uptown Waterloo. The proposed changes include reducing some lanes, widening sidewalks, and adding separated bike lanes.

Mayor Dorothy McCabe noted the minimal impact on traffic flow, based on a traffic study. Delays during peak hours are expected to be brief, ranging from 54 seconds in the morning to 92 seconds in the evening.

“These improvements will offer more affordable, healthier transportation options for short and medium distances,” McCabe said to the CBC.

The proposal comes as Premier Doug Ford opposes bike lanes in downtown Toronto and introduces new legislation to prevent removing vehicle lanes for cycling infrastructure. The government plans to remove bike lanes in key Toronto sections, mandating their restoration for vehicle traffic. Ford has posted the regulation for public comment until Nov. 20.

In addition, the Ontario government is limiting debate on laws, including the one restricting bike lane construction, due to the shortened fall sitting. House Leader Steve Clark moved to cancel the remainder of the second reading for several bills, including the Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act, the Affordable Energy Act, and the Fall Economic Statement.

Clark cited the brief session and the government’s busy agenda: “This is the shortest session I can remember. And we have a lot of legislation to pass.” In addition to plans restricting future bike lanes, Ford intends to remove existing bike lanes. Particularly in Toronto.

However, McCabe is confident the Region of Waterloo’s plan won’t be disrupted by the province, emphasizing it falls under municipal jurisdiction. “We’re not reducing lanes or travel times, so I’m not concerned about the province intervening,” she said.

Construction will begin after further approvals, with some work starting as early as 2027 and others by 2032.