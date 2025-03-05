Despite President Trump’s opposition, NYC to expand bike lanes

The City of New York plans on increasing the size of lanes, even though Trump wanted them gone

Although President Donald Trump has done…a lot in his short time back in office, kiboshing bike lanes in Manhattan is one thing he’s been unable to do.

Earlier this month, Trump revealed plans to the New York Post to remove “congestion pricing” in New York City, and part of it involves the removal of bike lanes.

NYC is currently the most expensive place to drive in the U.S. due to tolls, with fees reaching up to $27 just to enter. By comparison, the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco has a maximum toll of $10.25, while using the Skyway to enter Chicago costs $7.80. Drivers with an E-ZPass pay between $9 and $20, plus an additional $13.50 to $27 to enter the so-called Congestion Zone, which covers much of Manhattan.

The 47th U.S. president has called the fees “destructive to New York.” Born in the city, he recently moved to Florida but now divides his time with Washington, D.C., because, you know, the White House.

“Traffic is way down because people can’t come into Manhattan, and it’s only going to get worse,” he said.“People don’t know about it until they get the bill.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul argues that congestion pricing is beneficial, citing a significant reduction in traffic. Trump, however, said the opposite, “That’s because no one’s coming to the city.”

He went on to say, “They should get rid of the bike lanes and the sidewalks in the middle of the street. They’re so bad. They’re dangerous. These ebikes go at 20 miles an hour. They’re whacking people.”

Well, that ain’t happening anytime soon, it seems. In fact, the opposite is.

“We’re hoping we can increase the width of the bike lane to accommodate the higher volumes, the greater mix of faster and slower bikes and also wider bikes,” Department of Transportation (DOT) project manager Preston Johnson said on Monday, as reported on NYC Streets Blog.

The City of New York plans to expand the protected bike lane on Sixth Avenue in Midtown this year by eliminating a car lane, according to the DOT.

It will also remove one of four northbound lanes between 14th and 35th streets to make room for a three-metre-wide cycling lane, building on last summer’s improvements further downtown.

According to the DOT, cycling has increased quite a bit on that section of the city that never sleeps. From 2019 to 2024, there’s been a 21 per cent increase on weekdays and 54 per cent on weekends.

The wider lanes accommodate larger bikes, such as cargo bikes, and give ebike cyclists more space to pass safely, Johnson added. They also make it easier for people to ride side by side.