Details of Tadej Pogačar’s massive contract revealed

After an incredible season, Tadej Pogačar signed a contract extension with UAE Emirates through 2030, when he will be 32. And he’s being paid handsomely, to say the least. Currently enjoying some time off with his partner, professional cyclist Urška Žigart, Pogačar will soon begin training for the upcoming season. In a recent interview with Gazzetta Dello Sport, he shared his goals for 2025.

Before heading to the Seychelles, Pogačar signed the deal that will likely carry him through the rest of his career. According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, his salary has been raised from 7 million euro to 8 million per year, meaning he will earn 50 million euro (around 75 million Canadian dollars) over the next six years.

Pogačar’s 2023 season was one of the greatest in cycling history, with 25 wins in 58 race days. Gazzetta Dello Sport adde that no one in cycling has reached these numbers before. For context, after his Giro-Tour double in 1998, Mapei was ready to offer Marco Pantani 10 billion lire (around 5 million euro), though Pantani chose to stay with Mercatone Uno. Pogačar is the first rider to accomplish the Giro-Tour double since Pantani. He capped off his year with a win at the World Championships, becoming the first male rider to do so since Stephen Roche.

UAE Emirates is also ensuring that Pogačar won’t be going anywhere. His contract includes a 200-million-euro buyout clause. The team’s principal, Mauro Gianetti, a former pro with teams like Mapei and Saunier Duval, says it’s irrelevant because he doesn’t see Pogačar ever wanting to leave. “Simply put, Tadej is not on the market; he doesn’t want to leave. He’s part of this country,” he said. “What he’s doing for Abu Dhabi goes far beyond his race wins, and he’s proud of it. He generates excitement; kids cry when they get a selfie with him. This is a country that has discovered cycling, and cycling has a strong connection to the royal family. Biking has become the national sport.”

As for 2025, Pogačar said, “We haven’t finalized plans yet, but the main focus will be the Tour, where I know I’ll face Jonas Vingegaard. It’s a strong rivalry, and I expect him to get even stronger. I’ll race Milan-San Remo, some of the Classics, and the worlds.”

Gianetti added, “He won’t start early; he needs a break. We’re still considering a Giro or Vuelta double. He truly enjoyed the Giro, appreciating both the atmosphere and fan support. But he won’t do Roubaix—we can’t expect him to be extraordinary in everything.”