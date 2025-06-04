Devinci unveils new carbon Troy ahead of summer trail season

Devinci has officially announced the release of its 2025 Troy Carbon, a long-anticipated update to its popular all-mountain platform. The new model builds on the Gen-5 alloy Troy launched last fall. But with a full carbon frame and a number of geometry tweaks aimed at making it even more capable in steep, technical terrain.

At the heart of the bike is an updated Split Pivot suspension layout. It delivers 150 mm of rear travel, paired with a 160 mm fork. Devinci also adds modern touches across the board. A new downtube storage system, size-specific chainstays and a return to Boost 148 rear spacing after phasing out Super Boost+. The frame is also coil-shock compatible and features a threaded bottom bracket, guided internal routing and ISCG05 bash guard tabs.

Sharper angles, more travel

While the previous Troy was already a capable trail bike, the 2025 carbon version takes things further with a more aggressive stance. A slacker head angle, longer wheelbase and revised sizing are designed to increase confidence at speed without compromising climbing performance.

One notable geometry feature is the use of size-specific chainstay lengths. It’s a detail more brands are incorporating to improve handling across the full size range. And it speaks to the Troy Carbon’s refined design philosophy. Paired with mixed wheels (29-inch compatibility across all sizes), the new platform is positioned as a modern all-rounder for riders who want both agility and stability.

No frills, no fluff

The Troy Carbon’s minimalist straight top tube and hidden frame storage lean into a no-nonsense design ethos. Rather than reinvent the wheel, Devinci appears to be refining what already works—while quietly dropping SB+ in favour of the more standard Boost 148 spacing.

Available starting June 4 at 10 a.m. ET, the 2025 Devinci Troy Carbon enters a competitive category, but with its Canadian pedigree and carefully considered updates, it looks ready to hold its ground.

The Devinci Troy Carbon is available in two builds. The GX AXS retails for $8,499. The Eagle 90 build retails for $6,999.