Disgraced Zwift cheater enters a MyWhoosh race…and is promptly chucked

South African Eddy Hoole was banned from Zwift in 2022 after a questionable performance. Recently, he tried to jump quietly on rival platform MyWhoosh. But it didn’t last long.

Back in December 2022, the rider was banned and fired from his team after an “unreal” ride in a qualifier for the 2023 UCI esports world championships. Hoole, who rode for the Toyota Cryo Rdt team, broke away from the group on the final climb and absolutely flew past the break ahead, taking the win.

After the ride, the commentator Nathan Guerra couldn’t believe his eyes.

“That was something we’ve almost never seen before. Something I thought was absolutely impossible,” Guerra said.

Hoole’s performance was later investigated by Zwift. He was found guilty of data manipulation.

According to DC Rainmaker, Hoole recently entered another race on the MyWhoosh platform. It’s a lucrative event: the Sunday Race Club has prizes as much as $314,000.

DC Rainmaker broke news to MyWhoosh

Well-known tech blogger DC Rainmaker posted that after other users noticed Hoole had been competing, they posted to the MyWhoosh Facebook page to lodge a complaint.

“I saw Eddy Hoole racing on SRC today. Are you really going to let this guy race? I’m sure many riders will be very skeptical with his performance, given his past,” one rider posted.

MyWhoosh responds accordingly

It didn’t take long for a spokesperson to send a statement to DC Rainmaker. The company told the tech blogger that Hoole had “violated clause 1.4.5.3 of the MyWhoosh rules for participating in a MyWhoosh esports race while serving a suspension from Cycling South Africa.”

“At MyWhoosh we are committed to ensuring fair racing is maintained. Every rider who enters MyWhoosh’s esports racing events is subject to the MyWhoosh Performance Verification Program,” the statement read. “After an internal investigation, the MyWhoosh Cycling Esports Race Commission has annulled Eddy Hoole’s participation from March 12th’s Sunday Race Club.”