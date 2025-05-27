Disturbing trend: Yet another Canadian city wants to scrap bike lanes

In the days leading up to Thursday’s budget committee meeting, two London councillors suggested a controversial way to help meet Mayor Josh Morgan’s demand to scale back next year’s proposed tax hike: putting the brakes on bike lanes.

Councillors Susan Stevenson and Paul Van Meerbergen tabled a motion calling on city staff to compile a list of all currently approved cycling infrastructure projects—complete with timelines, costs, and locations—potentially laying the groundwork for delays or cancellations.

“It’s time to look seriously at reducing the tax burden, especially given the mayor’s directive to keep any increase below five per cent,” Stevenson told the London Free Press. “With mounting financial pressures, we’ll have to start turning down projects we’ve previously supported.”

On cycling infrastructure

The budget committee convened Thursday to explore ways to comply with Morgan’s “strong mayor” order to cap the 2026 tax increase below five per cent. That hike is currently projected at 6.4 per cent, prompting calls for both city hall departments and external agencies to scale back their spending.

Stevenson added that she’s heard concerns from residents about how new bike lanes are affecting road use—particularly narrower vehicle lanes and the loss of street parking.

“A lot of people feel it wasn’t a wise use of resources,” she said. “Traffic congestion is a real issue, and many see the bike lanes as making it worse, not better.”

Not limited to London, Ontario

Unfortunately, this is something that has been seen in several cities across Canada. Moncton plans to remove a short bike lane at St. George and Wellington, added just last year as part of its active transportation plan, due to driver complaints about lost turning space. Cyclists and advocates are frustrated, fearing it undermines progress, though the city says its long-term cycling goals remain unchanged. Still, removing something that was just added seems like a strange choice.

And yet, the anti-bike lane rhetoric is rampant.

This reflects a broader national trend. In Alberta, there were those who wanted to eliminate bike lanes in both Edmonton and Calgary. Meanwhile, in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford has led a prolonged campaign to remove bike lanes in Toronto. A recent bill passed also now limits municipal authority to introduce new ones.

This isn’t just happening in Canada. Similar tensions are playing out in the U.S. Back in March, New York City announced plans to expand its bike lanes, despite former President Donald Trump’s push to eliminate them. He recently told the New York Post he wanted to scrap congestion pricing and remove bike lanes as part of that effort.