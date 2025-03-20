Disturbing video surfaces as 3 teens charged in deadly cyclist attack

Authorities have arrested another teenage suspect in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Albuquerque, according to KOAT.

William Garcia, 15 at the time, is one of three accused of killing 63-year-old Scott Habermehl. The victim was riding to work at Sandia National Laboratories. Garcia and 13-year-old Johnathan Overbay face charges including murder, conspiracy to commit murder. As well as leaving the scene of an accident, and illegal firearm possession.

Police say Overbay was driving a stolen car around 4:40 a.m. on May 29, 2023. He intentionally swerved off the road and hit Habermehl. The crash was recorded on video and later shared on social media. In the footage, the driver discussed the hit while Garcia urged him not to go too fast. “Just bump him, brah,” Garcia allegedly said. The driver replied, “Like, bump him?” Garcia responded, “Yeah, just bump him. Go like … 15 … 20.”

An 11-year-old boy, identified as Messiah Hayes, was allegedly waving a gun and laughing as the crash was filmed. Hayes was arrested on Tuesday, March 18, and is also linked to the homicide.

Overbay was taken into custody earlier in March. He made his first court appearance on Wednesday, March 19. A judge ruled he will remain in custody until trial.

Albuquerque police obtained video footage of the crash in late May 2024. It played a key role in the investigation. Authorities continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the deadly incident.

This isn’t the first time of incidet that has occured with teens running over cyclists. In October 2023, two Las Vegas teenagers facing charges for the fatal incident in which they ran over retired police chief Andreas Probst seemed to display callous behavior during a recent court hearing. Jesus Ayala, 18, and Jzamir Keys, 16, were observed exchanging laughter, smiles, and appearing to make disrespectful gestures towards the victim’s family. Initially the judge found the former not competent to stand trial.In February, that decision was reserved and he will face the court.