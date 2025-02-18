DJ, slope and skatepark style through the woods of Squamish

Bringing a unique blend of dirt jumping, slopestyle and skatepark riding, Marcel Hunt had a vision for his video release FIR. Shot over three days before winter set in, FIR captures Hunt’s technical precision, creativity and effortless style on the trail. Filming on a dream trail came to life through creative line choices, solid conditions and a crew that was ready to put in the work. Squamish’s lush forests were the perfect terrain with Marcel Hunt taking his trail bike through a mix of dirt jump, skatepark and slopestyle influence.

Keeping it simple

Marcel Hunt has way bigger tricks in his trick list but he keeps it simple for the film. Sometimes simple–and it’s definitely true in this case–keeps it more beautiful. Plus when you can throw a nac-nac with as much steeze as Hunt, it makes sense to go with what looks good. Riding a Forbidden Dreadnought, Hunt focuses less on big, separate tricks and more on keeping things smooth and connected, with a few personal touches thrown in.

“I wanted to blend dirt jumps, skatepark vibes, slopestyle and loam into one sick, flowy line,” Hunt explains. “It wasn’t all about sending crazy tricks on separate features but more about keeping the flow and making it feel smooth from start to finish.”

One of those personal touches? A foot jam on the hitching post—not something you see every day on a trail like this. Not something you see on a mountain bike very often either. But super steezy and seriously rad.

Ready to ride?

“Just a solid mix of fun, flow and personal flair,” Hunt adds. “This was my first time filming on the trail bike and I learned a lot.”

Watch the full edit and decide for yourself—does this one make you want to get back on the bike? Heck yes it does.