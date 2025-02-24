Do cyclists really need the gym? A new study weighs in

Never skip leg day? Well, that may be something that you may want to consider–sort of. A recent study by Pallares et al. (2025) suggests that cyclists might not need to hit the gym for strength training. Instead, the research shows that doing high-intensity efforts or strength workouts right on the bike can give you similar benefits to traditional off-bike resistance training (RT).

In the study, 37 well-trained male cyclists were split into three groups: one group did off-bike RT (such as full squats), another focused on strength or sprint workouts on the bike, and a control group just kept up with their usual training. Over 10 weeks, both RT groups trained twice a week, matching in intensity and volume.

Key takeaways

Strength gains – Both groups saw boosts in maximal aerobic power and power at key effort levels. The on-bike group even improved their power at a moderate intensity, which is helpful for endurance rides.

Swole or not swole? – The cyclists doing off-bike resistance training saw their quads grow bigger, while the on-bike group had similar gains plus a notable increase in their patellar tendon size. According to the study, the on-bike group also saw improved pedalling force.

Endurance – Both RT groups improved their time-to-exhaustion, although the numbers didn’t show significant differences.

Injury risks – Interestingly, the off-bike RT group reported more injury-related symptoms, while the on-bike group didn’t have those issues.

The control group struggled – The control group, which skipped RT altogether, lost muscle and strength over the study period.

What does this mean for me?

For those of you looking to build strength without spending extra hours in the gym, this study suggests that high-intensity efforts or strength workouts on the bike can do the trick. Plus, it looks like they might even carry a lower risk of injury compared to traditional weightlifting.

A recent video that was travelling around X showed Sepp Kuss doing low-cadence, high-torque efforts up a climb. Staying seated in the saddle, he pushed a big gear at 30-40 rpm. Not only does that work on strength, but it can benefit pedalling fluidity.

Wout 🤝 Sepp. Having some fun on a train ride 🤪 🎥: Wout van Aert pic.twitter.com/zGQxJwSFiX — Velo (@velovelovelo__) January 15, 2025

How to apply this

Save time – Instead of adding gym sessions, throw in some high-resistance sprints during your rides. You also can try workouts using a lower cadence, ~ 30 to 40 RPM in a big gear on a climb or your trainer.



Lower injury risk – On-bike training mimics the movements you’re already used to, which means less strain from unfamiliar exercises.

Performance gains – Focusing on strength training that’s specific to cycling can lead to better pedalling power.

So, if you’ve been wondering whether you really need to do off-bike strength training, this study suggests you might be just fine focusing on those workouts while on two wheels.