Does this video prove that Lampaert’s crash was Opi Omi 2.0, or was it his own fault?

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl’s Yves Lampaert crashed hard on one of the last sections of cobbles at Paris-Roubaix on Sunday. The Belgian rider was in a two-man chase group trying to catch ultimate winner Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) and riding on the far right od the road, close to spectators to avoid the rough stuff, when he soddenly lost control and crashed.

Immediately after the crash, commentators were blaming the spectator, saying they were standing too close to the action. Many said that Lampaert nicked a spectator, which caused him to zig zag to the other side of the road and get flung off his bike. Comparisons to the Opi Omi incident at the 2021 Tour de France were made, saying that the spectator ruined his podium chances.

Lampaert eventually came home in 10th after seeing his hopes of making a podium disappear. After the race, Lampaert called the fan a “calf” and blamed them for the crash.

After closer analysis, some are now suggesting the spectator is blameless, and it was solely the Belgian’s fault for the crash.

You can watch a video of the incident below.