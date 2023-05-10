Dog causes Remco Evenepoel to crash early in Giro d’Italia Stage 5

There have been several incidents of dog-caused havoc in road races over the years–Yves Lampaert and Steven Kruijswijk were taken down by a mutt in last year’s Tour de France–and on a rainy Wednesday in the south of Italy, Remco Evenepoel came a cropper in the Giro due to a loose canine. He stayed down for a worrisome amount of time, but carried on.

It's been a disastrous start to stage 5 for Remco Evenepoel who hit the deck after a dog ran into the peloton! 🐕 Luckily the World Champion is back on his bike and in the peloton 💪 Watch the remainder of the stage live on GCN+ 👉 https://t.co/YlDJpEQgQ6 📺#Giro pic.twitter.com/8tNz6ZQ8HQ — GCN Racing (@GcnRacing) May 10, 2023

On Tuesday Evenepoel conceded the pink jersey to fugitive Andreas Leknessund.

Thibaut Pinot had better luck on the slick roads.

There were two Cat. 3 climbs along the 171 km route: one just after the start in Atripalda and one with 63 km to go. The final 15 km were pan flat.

#Giro 🇮🇹 It’s a grim start to stage 5 as the flag waves to get us underway 🏳️🌧️ It’s a lumpy start to the day before a fast and flat run to the finish line in Salerno 🏁 pic.twitter.com/XHaIc3i8VG — Team Jayco AlUla (@GreenEDGEteam) May 10, 2023

Thibaut Pinot escaped with three others soon after the gun, roared up Passo Serra to buffer his KOM lead, threaded his way through crashing breakmates on the descent and went back to the peloton with one of the crashers. The other fugitives carried on with a reinforcement.