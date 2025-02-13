Donald Trump Jr. invests in Enhanced Games–doping is allowed

Donald Trump Jr.’s 1789 Capital is co-leading a multi-million-dollar investment in the Enhanced Games, a competition allowing athletes to use legally available performance-enhancing drugs. Critics call it the “steroid Olympics.”

The event challenges traditional sports regulations by prioritizing innovation and unrestricted competition. Supporters highlight its potential for scientific progress, while opponents raise safety concerns. The fundraising round is expected to secure tens of millions.

An event where doping is not only allowed, but encouraged to push the limits

The Enhanced Games is an alternative athletic competition that removes restrictions on performance-enhancing drugs, aiming to push human limits and challenge conventional sports rules. Advocates see it as a breakthrough in athletic innovation and personal freedom, while critics warn of ethical and health risks. The concept has sparked intense debate over the future of sports and human performance. Several key cyclists have spoken out about the event, given the sport’s dark history with doping. Although cycling is not an event–yet–it’s raised alarm bells with notable riders.

Those in the cycling world know full well the danger of doping, where careers and lives have been ruined by cheating with PEDs. Olympic gold medalist Anna Meares said the Games are unfair and unsafe. “I just don’t think this is the right way to go about sport,” the Australian said. American Joe Papp was suspended for doping in 2006. He said it’s a very bad idea “A doping free-for-all just invites the most ambitious person to be the most reckless person,” Papp said. “And to take the most drugs possible without literally killing themselves.”

Enhanced Games claims it is removing hypocrisy from sports

Dr. Aron D’Souza, President of the Enhanced Games, said that wih these powerhouse investors, they are building something revolutionary. “Sports without hypocrisy, where the best can actually be the best. Our investors see the future, and they’re backing it with conviction.”

The son of current president Donald Trump said, “For over 100 years, elites in charge of global sports have stifled innovation, crushed individual greatness, and refused to let athletes push the limits of what’s possible. That ends now. The Enhanced Games represent the future – real competition, real freedom, and real records being smashed. This is about excellence, innovation, and American dominance on the world stage – something the MAGA movement is all about. The Enhanced Games are going to be huge, and I couldn’t be prouder to support this movement that is changing sports forever.”

On the website, the promotional video mentions how the media has said the Enhanced Games are not possible. However, it goes on to say that, “In Trump’s America, the impossible is what we do best.”