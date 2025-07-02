Don’t call it a comeback for Van Aert (there have been too many)

Visma – Lease a Bike’s Wout van Aert sure can’t catch a break.

The Belgian missed his national championships due to illness, casting doubt on his form ahead the Tour de France, which begins Saturday in Lille.

On Tuesday, Van Aert posted a 105-kilometre ride on Strava. In the ride description, Van Aert reflected on the toll of repeated setbacks. Illness and injury have derailed several of his seasons, including 2024, when crashes disrupted much of his racing. “Comeback number lost count,” he wrote, referring to the number of comebacks he’s had to make.

This spring, Van Aert rode in his first his Giro d’Italia debut with less than optimal prep. Although he still returned to win a stage and help teammate Simon Yates to the overall title. The Belgian rode his way into form throughout the Grand Tour—including an incredible ride on the penultimate stage. Van Aert went in the early move, then as his teammate approached in the finale, he pulled as hard as he could, vaulting the Englishman to a memorable win.

Yates rode away from pink jersey Oscar del Toro, taking a well-deserved win.

Van Aert’s 2024 season was a roller coaster, to say the least. After setting big goals for the Classics campaign, his year was derailed after a nasty crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen. It would see him off the bike for weeks as he recovered from injuries. He skipped the Giro and changed his plans to do the Tour—where victory escaped him, but he had two seconds and a fourth. After riding himself into form again, he snagged a bronze at the Olympics.

Then, he rode the Vuelta a España, where he was on incredible form. He took three stage wins and was leading the points when a crash forced him to abandon. Once again, he was forced to stay off the bike and try and come back. He rode some of the ‘cross season, including a respectable second at the world championships behind his rival Mathieu van der Poel. By the time the spring came, Van Aert’s form was respectable for most pro riders. However, a big win eluded him. Fourth at Amstel Gold Race and Paris-Roubaix showed he had the form—but he couldn’t pull off a victory at both Dwars door Vlaanderen and De Brabantse Pijl, where he finished second.

However, he did take a magnificent win to the delight of cycling fans—and Van Aert—at the Strade Bianche stage of the Giro.

Now, with just days before the 2025 Tour de France, there are questions again about his form. Racing begins on Saturday, and you can follow all the action here on Canadian Cycling Magazine.