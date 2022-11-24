Doping ring broken up in Spain following arrests and investigation

Former pro and directeur sportif sports Vicente Belda Vicedo along with his son, the masseur of the Astana Qazaqstan team, are just some of the men investigated in a doping ring in Spain.

The investigation began in 2021, and was led by Spain’s Guardia Civil and the Unidad Central Operativa. The authorities confirmed eight people were investigated in “Operation Ilex.”

According to several sources close to the investigation, both of the suspects were associated with the doctor and professor at the University of Extremadura, Marcos Maynar, who was arrested last May for, among other alleged crimes, illegal trafficking of medicines.

Some reports linked Colombian pro Miguel Ángel López (Astana Qazaqstan) to the invesigation. However on Thursday the rider released a statement saying this is untrue.

“I do not have any active investigation process and my lawyers would initiate the corresponding legal actions if necessary,” López posted.

The Spanish wire service EFE said that those involved would mix legal food supplements with illegal performance enhancing drugs to create a cocktail for races.