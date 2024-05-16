Doping suspicions and crashes: New Tour de France unchained trailer drops

On Thursday, streaming giant Netflix unveiled a new trailer for “Tour de France: Unchained” season 2, highlighting 2023 race drama, crashes, and doping suspicions. It is scheduled for release on June 11, just before the 2024 edition begins in Florence.

The trailer is consistent with the tone of the first season, which had plenty of drama (although some wondered if it had been invented with edits) along with questions of doping. At one point, the interviewer asks Thibaut Pinot if someone (unclear who) is doping, and there’s a pause so long that it would make Atom Egoyan jealous.

First season had mixed reactions

Season 1 of the series came out at a similar time in 2023. Immediately there were plenty of opinions, including that of Wout van Aert. The Belgian said after watching it that he thought that some of the friction between him and Jonas Vingegaard was greatly exaggerated.

“I finally got to take a look. Because, strange, but true, although I play one of the main roles, I didn’t know what there would be to see”, he said. “It’s quite disturbing that there were stories written in the documentary that weren’t there. For me, the series is focused on commotion.”

The green jersey winner said that the two Jumbo-Visma riders are great teammates.

Wout van Aert didn’t quite like it

“Jonas and I are best mates,” van Aert said. “We focus on moments when it is difficult to make the right choice, but there are also so many moments in which we have strengthened each other and worked together. It’s a shame that that was taken out.”

Produced by the team behind Netflix’s “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” “Tour de France: Unchained” follows a comparable format. Season 1 showcased eight out of 22 teams across eight episodes, each around 40 minutes long. Notably, defending champion Tadej Pogačar didn’t appear, as his team, UAE Team Emirates, chose not to participate.

According to GCN, there is still no formal contract, and the team was considering Netflix requests on a case-by-case basis for Season 2.

LouLou vs. Lefevere

The trailer also highlights some of the ongoing Julian Alaphilippe and Patrick Lefevere drama. The Soudal – Quick Step boss has been quite vocal about the Frenchman’s poor performances the past few years.

“Julian Alaphilippe costs a lot of money,” Lefevere said

Then when the former world champion is asked about his salary, Alapihlippe quips, “A bit too much for Patrick, I think.”

Check out the new trailer below.