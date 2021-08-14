Home > News

Double Vuelta a España champion Roglič wins Stage 1 time trial

Rivals Landa, Carthy and Bernal lose the most time after short opening chrono

Photo by: Sirotti
August 14, 2021

Primož Roglič threw down the gauntlet on Saturday’s first stage of the 76th Vuelta a España, winning the short time trial in Burgos and putting 27 seconds into Egan Bernal. Roglič is looking to become the first rider since Roberto Heras in 2003-2005 to earn a natural hat trick of Vuelta victories. The top Canadian was James Piccoli in 58th.

You can watch the 76th Vuelta a España at FloBikes.

The Course

A technical 7.1 km time trial in sweltering heat and stiff wind started and finished at the 800-year old Cathedral of Saint Mary of Burgos. The route swung clockwise through the old city and featured a short, Cat. 3 climb right after the start.

The riders rolled off the starting ramp outside the cathedral.

Early hot seat occupants were Omar Fraile with 8:55 and Adam Yates with 8:52, before Yates’ Ineos teammate Dylan van Baarle stopped the clock at 8:44. Astana-Premier Tech’s Alex Aranbaru sent van Baarle packing with 8:38 and was enthroned on the hot seat right up until Roglič.

2009 champion Alejandro Valverde starts his 15th Vuelta and 30th Grand Tour.

Of all the GC favourites, Mikel Landa was the earliest to start, but 9:11 impressed few. Last season’s third place rider Hugh Carthy could only clock 9:05. Angel Lopez posted 8:54 and Olympic Games road race champion Richard Carapaz made 8:57.

Fourth place in the Giro d’Italia, Alexandr Vlasov, off to Bora-Hansgrohe next season, finished with 8:46.

Enric Mas, Egan Bernal and Roglič were the last three to race, Olympic Games chrono champion Roglič astride his gold-painted machine. Mas was 8:50 and Giro title holder Bernal was 8:59.

But the champion was six seconds faster than Aranbaru. His closest GC rival is Vlasov, 10 seconds back.

Roglič’s compatriot Jan Tratnik of Bahrain-Victorious placed third.

Although there are some ripples on Stage 2, it will be one for sprinters like Jasper Philipsen, Arnaud Démare and Michael Matthews.

2021 Vuelta a España Stage 1
1) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) 8:32
2) Alex Aranbaru (Spain/Astana-Premier Tech) +0:05
3) Jan Tratnik (Slovenia/Bahrain-Victorious) +0:08
58) James Piccoli (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) +0:32
89) Alex Cataford (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) +0:39