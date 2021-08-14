Double Vuelta a España champion Roglič wins Stage 1 time trial

Primož Roglič threw down the gauntlet on Saturday’s first stage of the 76th Vuelta a España, winning the short time trial in Burgos and putting 27 seconds into Egan Bernal. Roglič is looking to become the first rider since Roberto Heras in 2003-2005 to earn a natural hat trick of Vuelta victories. The top Canadian was James Piccoli in 58th.

The Course

A technical 7.1 km time trial in sweltering heat and stiff wind started and finished at the 800-year old Cathedral of Saint Mary of Burgos. The route swung clockwise through the old city and featured a short, Cat. 3 climb right after the start.

The riders rolled off the starting ramp outside the cathedral.

#LaVuelta21 Thankfully the clouds are rolling in to cool things down as @NieveMikel rolls down the ramp to start his 9th @lavuelta. Aupa Mikel! 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/cceBWcHRaF — Team BikeExchange (@GreenEDGEteam) August 14, 2021

Early hot seat occupants were Omar Fraile with 8:55 and Adam Yates with 8:52, before Yates’ Ineos teammate Dylan van Baarle stopped the clock at 8:44. Astana-Premier Tech’s Alex Aranbaru sent van Baarle packing with 8:38 and was enthroned on the hot seat right up until Roglič.

💠 @lavuelta @aranburualex during his TT in Burgos. He is still sitting in the hot seat with the best provisional time.#LaVuelta21 📷 @PhotoGomezSport pic.twitter.com/npsveToNxL — Astana – Premier Tech (@AstanaPremTech) August 14, 2021

Of all the GC favourites, Mikel Landa was the earliest to start, but 9:11 impressed few. Last season’s third place rider Hugh Carthy could only clock 9:05. Angel Lopez posted 8:54 and Olympic Games road race champion Richard Carapaz made 8:57.

Fourth place in the Giro d’Italia, Alexandr Vlasov, off to Bora-Hansgrohe next season, finished with 8:46.

Enric Mas, Egan Bernal and Roglič were the last three to race, Olympic Games chrono champion Roglič astride his gold-painted machine. Mas was 8:50 and Giro title holder Bernal was 8:59.

But the champion was six seconds faster than Aranbaru. His closest GC rival is Vlasov, 10 seconds back.

Roglič’s compatriot Jan Tratnik of Bahrain-Victorious placed third.

Although there are some ripples on Stage 2, it will be one for sprinters like Jasper Philipsen, Arnaud Démare and Michael Matthews.



2021 Vuelta a España Stage 1

1) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) 8:32

2) Alex Aranbaru (Spain/Astana-Premier Tech) +0:05

3) Jan Tratnik (Slovenia/Bahrain-Victorious) +0:08

58) James Piccoli (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) +0:32

89) Alex Cataford (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) +0:39