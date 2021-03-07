Double Vuelta champion Primoz Roglič starts season at Paris-Nice

The first European stage race of the 2021 WorldTour, Paris-Nice, began on Sunday with Sam Bennett earning the flowers in Saint-Cyr-L’École and pulling on the leader’s jersey. The Race to the Sea is eight stages long and is the setting for double Vuelta a España champion Primoz Roglič to begin his season, with revenge in the Tour de France in mind. Race organizers and fans are keeping their fingers crossed that Paris-Nice isn’t affected by COVID-19 as it was in 2020.

Last year’s Paris-Nice ended abruptly on March 14 as the COVID-19 pandemic exploded across the globe, forcing organizers to cancel the final stage. Two fellows who don’t usually make the list of WorldTour stage race favourites—Max Schachmann (Germany/Bora-Hansgrohe) and Tiesj Benoot (Belgium/Team DSM)—were first and second. Both return to Paris-Nice.

On Sunday Arnaud Demare and Mads Pederson joined Bennett on the podium. It was Bennett’s third triumph on the season. The fast men will get another opportunity to shine on Monday.

Richie Porte suffered a disastrous start to his 2021 campaign, the 36-year old Australian returning to Ineos Grenadiers, the squad he raced for from 2012-2015 when it was Sky. He crashed with 36 km to go and eventually climbed off the bike.

Primož Roglič is the GC favourite even though, like Porte, The Race to the Sun is his first contest of the year. He faces competition from Astana’s Russian Aleksander Vlasov, who emerged as a powerful rider last season with third in Il Lombardia, fifth in Tirreno-Adriatico and 11th in the Vuelta a España. Vlasov’s sport director Steve Bauer, will be the sole Canadian representative. Tao Geoghegan Hart and Jai Hindley reunite four and a half months after their unique Giro d’Italia battle. David Gaudu and Guillaume Martin are the French hopefuls.

The big GC days are Stage 3, a 14.4 km chrono; Stage 4, which ends atop Cat. 1 Chiroubles; Stage 7, another summit finish, this time on 16 km long Valdeblore La Colmiane; and the next day’s finale in the hills around Nice.