Doug Ford considering banning bike lanes if they replace car lanes

The Ontario government is considering legislation that could ban the installation of bike lanes if they replace motor vehicle lanes, according to internal draft documents obtained by CBC News. While sources confirm the proposal has been discussed, Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria declined to comment on whether it will be included in upcoming legislation.

A step in the wrong direction

“We examine a multitude of proposals when it comes to congestion management,” Sarkaria said when asked about the plan. “We have seen a record amount of gridlock, we have seen explosive population growth in our cities, and it is getting harder and harder for people to commute.”

David Shellnutt, a.k.a. the Biking Lawyer, said his firm is deeply concerned about the Premier and Ontario PC government’s floated plans to attack people on bikes through legislation halting bike lane development.

More and more cyclists killed by motorists

“As people on bikes this year have been killed in staggering numbers, it seems odd, and we suspect painful for the loved ones of those lost, to hear of plans to decrease cyclist safety rather than plans from the government to increase penalties for those that kill and maim on our roads,” Shellnutt said in a statement. “In just the last month, we have seen cyclists killed across Ontario in Belleville, Toronto, Guelph, the Elora area, and Niagara. This is to say nothing of the many pedestrians and motorists killed and injured across the province weekly as well.”

The cycling advocate pointed out that when Ford rode with NDP leader Jagmeet Singh for a television special, he was grateful for the infrastructure.

“You’re nervous when there aren’t bike lanes, at least I was… we have to do everything we can to make sure there isn’t a death in the city, one death is way too many,” Ford said in the show.

Tim Gray, the executive director of Environmental Defence, told CBC that restricting bike lanes is the last thing that should be done. “Any kind of return to a time when our only transportation option was cars would be a huge, huge mistake,” he said. “It means dead people.”