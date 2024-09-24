Doug Ford intensifies his opposition to bike lanes in Ontario

Premier Doug Ford and his government are planning a new anti-congestion law expected to limit where and how municipalities can build new bike lanes.

The Ontario government has been considering legislation that could ban the installation of bike lanes, a proposal first revealed by CBC News. Although sources confirm the idea has been discussed, Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria declined to comment on whether it will be included in upcoming legislation.

The wrong direction for cyclists

“We examine a multitude of proposals when it comes to congestion management,” Sarkaria said when asked about the plan. “We have seen record gridlock and explosive population growth in our cities, making it harder for people to commute.”

David Shellnutt, known as the Biking Lawyer, expressed deep concern over the Ontario PC government’s proposed legislation to halt bike lane development. He called it a misguided response given the rising cyclist fatalities across the province. He noted that recent deaths in Ontario make the plan especially painful for the families affected. Shellnutt urged the government to focus instead on increasing penalties for those who harm road users.

Ford doubles down on cycling infrastructure

When asked about his proposed legislation on Monday, Premier Ford stated that he aimed to “get traffic moving. Ford argued that cycling networks on main roads contributed to the issue. “We want to make sure that all forms of transportation move quickly. And that’s what it comes down to. Making sure you aren’t putting bike lanes in the middle of some of the busiest streets in the country,” he said.

The premier suggested his planned bike lanes law could require cities to build cycling infrastructure on residential side streets, drawing inspiration from his brother Rob’s approach as Toronto mayor.

“Believe it or not, my brother Rob actually put more bike lanes in than David Miller,” Ford said. “But he didn’t do it down the middle of University or Bloor or any of those streets, he did them on the secondary arterial roads, the side streets. That’s what you do — you don’t clog up traffic just because of their political beliefs.”

He suggested the bike network was hindering emergency services from navigating downtown quickly. This is a claim debunked by several cycling advocates. “It’s an absolute disaster. It’s a nightmare,” Ford said.

Other politicians have been quick to disagree with the planned legislation. “Our residents want efficient, affordable, and safe options to travel around our city, which is why Mississauga has been working to combat traffic congestion on our streets by investing in transit and cycling infrastructure,” said Mississauga Councillor Alvin Tedjo. “As Chair of the Mississauga Cycling Advisory Committee, I urge the province not to introduce more red tape to this process. This new policy would add another hurdle to our city planning. It would endanger cyclists, and it does nothing to ease congestion.”

So far in 2024, six cyclists have been killed in Ontario’s capital.