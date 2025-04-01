Doug Ford starts jogging in bike lanes to piss cyclists off even more

Premier Doug Ford has made another bold statement about cyclists in Ontario—namely in Toronto—by announcing he will be running in bike lanes. Ford, 60, said he is keen on staying fit and that jogging daily is important to him and his family. But he also insisted he would run in the bike lanes because the asphalt was easier on his knees than the sidewalks. When asked if he was worried this would obstruct or annoy cyclists, his answer was, “Just watch me.”

Runners in bike lanes have long been a sore point for cyclists. Granted, they likely get a softer surface to work out on, but it can be problematic—especially if they have giant Beats by Dre headphones on and can’t hear us entitled cyclists zooming along. Either way, it seems Ford is capitalizing on this inter-athletic war to pit us against each other.

“Listen, I’ve come to a point where I know there’s a good way for Canadians to be fit, and that’s by running,” the premier said. “So if that means I gotta run in the bikers’ little lane, well, sorry, not sorry.”

The bike lanes saga

In November 2024, the province was granted the authority to restore vehicle lanes on Bloor Street West, Yonge Street, and University Avenue, drawing criticism from cycling advocates. Known formally as the Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act, 2024, the law also requires municipalities to obtain provincial approval before converting vehicle lanes into bike lanes.

In December, Cycle Toronto launched a court challenge against Bill 212, arguing that it violates cyclists’ Charter rights to life and security. The law gives the Ontario government sweeping control over municipal bike lane installation and removal. As a result, any lane removals were delayed until at least March.

At the first debate in North Bay, Ont., NDP Leader Marit Stiles, Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie, and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner challenged Ford on various issues. The premier quickly went on the offensive when criticized.

“You believe in bike lanes and riding bikes and planting trees, I get it,” Ford said, as cited by the National Post. “But the problem is, you won’t be able to afford the trees because the economy will go down the tubes with all three of you.”

There have been plenty of protests and challenges since then to combat the government’s attempts to remove infrastructure that keeps cyclists safe. But this latest move by the premier—is a bold one.

That being said, running—like cycling—is a great form of exercise, especially today, on the first day of April. So get out there and ride or run, because it’s a great day to get ’er done.