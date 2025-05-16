Doug Ford’s war on bike lanes continues in 2025 Ontario budget

Premier Doug Ford government’s latest budget doubles down on its campaign to eliminate bike lanes across Toronto, overshadowing nearly everything else in the 2025 fiscal plan, as reported by the Toronto Star.

Queen’s Park Crescent and Avenue Road are the next targets, with the province announcing their removal just steps from the legislature. This comes despite an ongoing legal challenge that put earlier cuts on hold — namely the high-profile efforts to tear out protected lanes on Bloor, Yonge, and University. An injunction granted by an Ontario judge temporarily blocked that move, but the province has since appealed the decision and appears determined to proceed regardless of the court’s final ruling.

Burying bike lane cuts in a budget meant to chart Ontario’s economic future makes the government’s priorities painfully clear. Rather than investing in sustainable transportation, the budget treats bike lanes as political nuisances. Ford’s government has never hidden its hostility toward urban cycling infrastructure, but including bike lane removals in its main financial document signals just how committed it is to reversing years of progress on active transit.

While cycling advocates continue their court battle, the government’s budget reads less like a policy roadmap and more like a declaration of intent: fewer protected lanes, less encouragement for active travel, and a full embrace of car-first planning — no matter the cost to safety, climate, or public health.

The rest at a glance

The budget also includes a series of tariff-related economic measures, including the creation of a $5 billion “Protect Ontario” fund aimed at helping businesses weather ongoing U.S. trade disruptions. A $1.3 billion manufacturing tax credit and $11 billion in business support are also included.

On housing, Ontario slashed its forecast again. Instead of 282,000 new homes by 2027, the province now expects just 229,000 — far short of its 1.5 million homes promise.

Alcohol revenues are down sharply following the liberalization of sales, with LCBO income projected to fall to $1.9 billion. And finally, police spending is up again, with $1 billion earmarked for new academies and two additional helicopters.