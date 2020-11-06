Dr. Bonnie Henry labels spin classes “dangerous” due to COVID-19 risk

Indoor spin classes present an increased risk right of contraction COVID-19 right now, according to the B.C. provincial health officer. Dr. Bonnie Henry labeled spin classes as “dangerous” during her daily briefing on Thursday, but did not suggest they will be forced to close.

Dr. Henry’s comments were directed specifically at those in the Metro Vancouver area, which continues to see record numbers of new infections. She revealed that spin classes are already causing problems in the region.

“We know there’s been spin classes here in B.C. where we’ve had 20 or 30 people being infected. Right now, spin classes in Metro Vancouver are dangerous. We should not be doing those things,” Henry advised on Thursday.

The B.C. provincial health officer also made reference to an earlier outbreak in Ontario. An outbreak at a single Hamilton area Spinco resulted in 80 new cases of COVID-19 in October.

Set up to spread

Dr. Henry said the conditions in spin studious, with numerous people in an enclosed indoor space sweating and breathing hard, were particularly prone to spreading the virus. She also mentioned that the loud music often played during classes makes it necessary for instructors leading the classes to shout.

Spin studios still allowed to operate, for now

While spin classes are still permitted to operate in B.C., Dr. Henry is recommending anyone in the Metro Vancouver area avoid attending them for now. The provincial health officer has been consistently supportive of residents staying active during the pandemic, provided they can safely do so. This hasn’t changed, but Dr. Henry is recommending activities other than indoor spinning.

“Let’s find other ways of keeping our gyms open, other ways to keep ourselves healthy,” she advised.

Spin classes will not be forced to close, though the doctor did say she would be monitoring cases to decide if the provincial health orders needed to be updated in the future. Instead, the health authority is following up with the studious where the disease has been transmitted in spin classes.

Spin classes aren’t the only potentially dangerous setting on Dr. Henry’s list, though. She also cautioned that dance classes and indoor group fitness present an increased risk. Those should be avoided by anyone more susceptible to COVID-19, or who work in health care and essential services or are in contact with anyone more susceptible to the virus.