Dramatic finish to an epic day in the mountains at the Giro d’Italia

Friday’s first of two crucial mountains days in the Giro d’Italia was packed with drama and leg-breaking climbs. French rider Nicolas Prudhomme took a big win, with a battle behind raging for GC. Derek Gee finished just outside the top-10, and remains within striking distance of the podium, but is running out of stages to make any time back.

The GC situation heading into Friday

Del Toro slightly increased his lead on Wednesday, while Richard Carapaz jumped over Simon Yates into second. Gee had 1:06 to make up on Yates to reach the podium. Gee, in turn, was 1:09 ahead of Damiano Caruso and 2:25 up on Egan Bernal.

1) Isaac del Toro (Mexico/UAE-Emirates) 68:56:32

2) Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/EF Education-Easypost) +0:41

3) Simon Yates (Great Britain/Visma-Lease a Bike) +0:51

4) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +1:57



The Course

Friday’s return to high mountains action tossed three consecutive Cat. 1 climbs at the riders before a Cat. 3 that crested 6 km from the finish in Champoluc. It was another day that called for ice down the back.

Plenty of attacks flared out early in the stage both before and on the Cat. 3 Croce Serra, but it was on the way to the first Cat. 1, Col Tzecore, that a big platoon of escapees bounced away. Fifteenth on GC, cat-killer Antonio Tiberi was best placed. Stage winners Mads Pedersen, Wout van Aert, Carlos Verona and Christian Scaroni were all included. The 15 percent section of Tzecore whittled down the breakaway, and 13th place Tom Pidcock was dropped in the peloton. Scaroni crested first 2:45 before the pink jersey group.

Next up was Col Saint-Pantaléon, 16.5 km at 7.2 percent. The 24 fugitives now beat on 3:45 ahead of the UAE-Emirates-powered field, to which Pedersen and van Aert had returned. Chaps in the breakaway started to jump away, and reactions further streamlined the numbers. Red Bull seized the wheel in the peloton, but it was when Gee’s Israel-Premier Tech and Yates’ Visma started to drive that the gap shrank.

By Saint-Pantaléon’s peak there were escapees all over the slopes, four front fellows tipping over 2:00 ahead of a 20-strong pink jersey group.

The last Cat. 1 of the day, Col Joux, found the GC men +3:00 of the breakaway at its foot. Verona, Tiberi and Nicolas Prodhomme began to skirmish on the lower slopes before reaching an accord.

Visma acted as locomotive for the GC train, riders dribbling off its caboose. Del Toro still had three teammates. Tiberi struggled to hang on and then Prodhomme dashed away as the favourites closed in. Just after Tiberi and Verona were brought to heel by del Toro et al, seventh place Giulio Pellizzari made the first surge, one easily controlled.

Frenchman Prodhomme did well to keep the GC guys at arm’s length, taking the maximum KOM points a minute clear.

On the last climb, Carapaz attacked, taking Del Toro with him. The pink jersey didn’t dare pull–why should he? Gee tried a few times to spring but was reeled in. The Canadian would finish 11th, ceding five seconds to Yates. Pelizzari crashed in the final corner and Gee needed to go around him. He sits just over a minute behind a podium spot.

The final day of GC tussles is Saturday, Stage 20 featuring the two highest mountains in the 108th edition: brutal Colle delle Finestre with 8 km of unpaved road and the considerably milder grades of Sestriere. The Mexican’s chances of cruising into Rome in pink are looking better every day.

