Driver convicted in death of U.S junior national team rider Magnus White

A Boulder County jury on Friday convicted Yeva Smilianska, 24, of reckless vehicular homicide in the 2023 death of 17-year-old rising cycling star Magnus White.

White, a junior cyclist on the American national team, was training on July 29, 2023, when Smilianska veered from the right lane onto the shoulder and struck him, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Smilianska, who remains free pending sentencing, faces two to six years in prison but is eligible for probation. Sentencing is scheduled for June 13.

Following the verdict, Magnus’ parents, Jill and Michael White, released a statement, which is posted below in full.

Remembering Magnus

It’s been over 20 months since we last saw our son, heard his voice, and hugged him goodbye.

Magnus knew from sixth grade he wanted to be a professional cyclist. He was a natural leader and national champion, earning spots on the US National Cycling Team and racing in two world championships. He was preparing to sign a pro contract with a UK-based team.

But Magnus was also a teenager who loved his friends, cars, and stretched curfews — all while maintaining a 4.2 GPA. After his death, we learned more than a dozen people called him their best friend.

The verdict and its implications

Today’s conviction is a small step toward accountability. Sentencing is set for June 13, 2025. The driver faces two to six years—but may never spend a day in prison.

This verdict affirms what we’ve always known: Magnus’ death wasn’t an accident — it was a crime. On July 29, 2023, the driver stayed up all night, mixed prescription drugs with half a bottle of whiskey, and then got behind the wheel.

Video footage showed her drinking whiskey at 6 a.m., with visible lines of cocaine nearby. Texts revealed she was seeking more cocaine to “wake herself up.” The court barred the jury from hearing about the cocaine use.

At the scene, the driver blamed her car. She lied for months about drinking, drugs, and her background — falsely claiming to be a Ukrainian refugee.

A systemic failure

The trial also exposed a failure by law enforcement. Three agencies responded, but key protocols were missed. The driver was allowed to keep her phone. No sobriety test or blood draw was ever requested — despite witnesses describing her erratic driving and unusual behaviour.

She was never drug tested. Magnus was.

This case says as much about systemic failure as it does about the crime. The driver’s choices were deliberate. Magnus deserved a full investigation and the truth — not lost evidence and ignored procedures.

Our commitment to change

Sadly, we’ve learned we are not alone. Families across the country experience this daily. That must change.

We will continue speaking out to push for stronger laws, better enforcement, and mandatory blood draws in all fatal and serious injury crashes.

To everyone who has supported us—thank you. Please keep speaking Magnus’ name and standing with every family who has lost a loved one to a reckless driver.

We will never stop missing our Magnus, and we will never stop fighting for him.

— Jill and Michael White