Driver hits at least 9 cyclists during Arizona road race

On Saturday, June 19, six cyclists were rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a driver ploughed through an Arizona road race. The driver is also in critical but stable condition after being shot by the police when he failed to stop driving.

At around 7:25 a.m., in the city of Show Low, Az., the driver of a black Ford F-150 pick-up truck veered across several lanes on Highway 60 and crashed into several participants in the Bike the Bluff road race.

According to the Show Low Police Department, the suspect, a 35-year-old man, fled the scene and was shot about a mile away after officers attempted to apprehend him.

Six cyclists were taken to Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center—one rider was airlifted to hospital. Four cyclists are in critical condition, and two are “critical but stable,” according to police. Three additional riders arrived at the hospital on their own and were treated for minor injuries.

Disturbing photos from the scene show a wheel stuck in the grill of the truck and a bullet hole in the driver’s side window. Witnesses report seeing broken bikes, helmets and shoes strewn on the street.

270 cyclists were competing in the Bike the Bluff event, a 58-mile benefit race to help the Mountain Christian School in Show Low. There were multiple age categories and police have not yet released any information on the age of the victims.

“Our community is shocked at this incident and our hearts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” a spokesperson for Show Low Police Department said in a statement. “Thank you to all first responders who supported during this shocking incident. Also, thank you to all citizens who have generously offered their assistance. We know everyone is looking for more details on today’s incident. Rest assured, we will share information as quickly as available. Please keep all the victims in your prayers.”