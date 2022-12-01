Driver who killed Toronto cyclist Kartik Saini charged

Toronto Police released a statement that a 60-year-old driver has been charged with one count of careless driving causing death, one count of turning not in safety, and one count of proceeding contrary to a sign.

Kartik Saini, 20 was killed Nov. 30 when the driver hit and dragged him up the street.

The truck driver was was heading westbound turned right to go north on as the Sheridan College student was crossing heading eastbound. Right turns are not allowed between 4 and 6 p.m. during the week at that intersection.

News Release – Fatal Collision #48/2022, St. Clair Avenue East and Yonge Street, Update, Driver chargedhttps://t.co/RCdEoL3j1u pic.twitter.com/Ax5blO35jE — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) December 1, 2022

Authorites said the driver cooperated with police.

The man is set to appear in court on Feb. 16.