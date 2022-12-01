Home > News

Driver who killed Toronto cyclist Kartik Saini charged

Student died after motorist made illegal right turn

Photo by: Kartik Saini
December 1, 2022
Share on SMS

Toronto Police released a statement that a 60-year-old driver has been charged with one count of careless driving causing death, one count of turning not in safety, and one count of proceeding contrary to a sign.

Kartik Saini, 20 was killed Nov. 30 when the driver hit and dragged him up the street.

Toronto cycling community holds ghost ride for Kartik Saini

The truck driver was was heading westbound turned right to go north on as the Sheridan College student was crossing heading eastbound. Right turns are not allowed between 4 and 6 p.m. during the week at that intersection.

Authorites said the driver cooperated with police.

The man is set to appear in court on Feb. 16.