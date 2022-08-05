Home > News

Drug raids at Volta a Portugal

Police search three teams prior to race

August 5, 2022
On Tuesday, authorities raided three Portuguese teams under suspicion of doping. According to Portuguese news outlet JN.pt, three squads were searched. The teams involved were the continental squads Rádio Popular-Paredes-Boavista, Efapel Cycling, and Glassdrive-Q8-Anicolor.

According to a spokesperson for Glassdrive-Q8-Anicolo, nothing was found by the searches. The Efapel Cycling team also confirmed that the police had searched rider’s homes.

There had been rumours that the team had been using blood boosters prior to the race.

Last Wednesday the UCI suspended the license of Portuguese squad, W52-FC Porto. In April, a dozen riders from the team were named in an investigation related to doping, and in July, eight of them were suspended for three months by the Anti-Doping Authority of Portugal.