Dustin Adams steps up to CEO of Industry Nine to return brands “vitality”

Kamloops, B.C.’s Dustin Adams must be doing something right (or many things). After launching WeAreOne Composites in Kamloops in 2017, he’s helped grow the brand into a respected and sizable entity in the carbon fibre wheel market. All while keeping production as local, and North American based as possible.

When WeAreOne was bought by Industry Nine in June 2025, there was the standard corporate talk that it wasn’t a simple takover, that the two brands would like to work together. That may be more true than in the usual case. On Friday, Adams was announced as the new CEO of Industry Nine.

The appointment was announced by Clint Spiegel, founder and ownder of Asheville, N.C.-based Industry Nine.

Adams will “assume executive leadership responsibilities and continue to chart the company’s path forward,” a press release states. In the announcement, Spiegel hints that the appointment is more than appearances and that he is expecting Adams to try reshape the brand.

“I view this as a war”

“Our company, like many in the cycling world, has experienced a decrease in vitality. We have to change in major ways to return to that vitality. I view this as war, and I plan to execute a war plan. That means driving more investment towards change and the things I am best at implementing.” Spiegel states in the announcement. “I intend to come up with new and creative solutions for anything we work towards, using my skills in design,manufacturing, and factory development. I am sick of anemic results. Dustin is the best person I can imagine, willing to drive change and capable of implementing that change to return us to true vitality.”

A “Deep history in North American Manufacturing”

“I am honoured to be leading I9 and our family of companies into the next chapter of business. Our deep history in North American Manufacturing has established roots that position us better than anyone else in the industry today,” Adams is quoted as saying in the press release. “With the recent acquisition of We Are One, Industry Nine will be the only brand to have full control and ownership of its wheel business in the USA.”

Industry Nine will continue to operate facilities in the U.S.A., in Kamloops and in Spain. The appointment of Adams will create “full control of the production architecture across design, engineering, machining and manufacturing, creating supply chain stability and cost controls to ensure customers receive increased value and prices remain competitive.”

While it was, in a way, sad to see WeAreOne’s ownership leave Canada, it is great to see Adam’s continuing to have a strong influence on the direction of both brands going forward. Maybe, with Industry Nine’s additional manufactuing expertise and equipment, we could see a return of the vaunted Arrival frame? One can only hope.