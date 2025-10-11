Dutch dominate 2025 UCI gravel elite women’s worlds

Lorena Wiebes is the new elite women’s gravel world champion. Saturday’s race featured a thrilling finish in South Limburg, the Netherlands. The 131-km race from Beek to Maastricht had gravel roads, steep hills, and plenty of aggressive riding–spearheaded by a strong Dutch squad.

Riders from the Netherlands were active throughout, Shirin van Anrooij, Femke de Vries, and others tested the field early. Wiebes moved to the front alongside Italy’s Silvia Persico, helping to thin the peloton. A lead group formed 50 km from the finish, including Wiebes and defending champion Marianne Vos.

In the closing stages, Van Anrooij briefly broke clear. But a chasing group led by Yara Kastelijn set up Wiebes for the final sprint. She edged Vos by a small margin to take the gold, while Persico claimed bronze. Dutch dominance was clear. The orange-clad riders had four riders in the top five.

Lorena Wiebes is the new gravel world champion. “This was a really hard race. We worked super hard on this hard climb. It was about digging in. I’m really happy to have this rainbow jersey. I’ll enjoy it very much to ride on gravel next year.” #wesparksuccess pic.twitter.com/cC3RT2OMgF — Team SD Worx – Protime (@teamsdworx) October 11, 2025

Devon Clarke was top Canadian, finishing an excellent 23rd. Lucy Hempstead was 53rd, Francesca Seal 66th, Anne-Sophie Hébert 76th, and Anna Gabrielle Traxler was 77th.

The elite men race Sunday.

